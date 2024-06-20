Blue Cross stayed close to the title Liga MX In the Clausura 2024, however, they will seek to return stronger than ever to win the Apertura 2024.
For now the celestial team has already announced the incorporation of the Greek forward Giorgos Giakoumakiscoming from Atlanta Unitedwhile the midfielder Alexis Gutierrez He renewed his contract until June 2028.
Here we leave you the latest news from La Maquina:
Andrés Montaño was officially presented
At last Blue Cross made official the signing of the 22-year-old youth player, from Mazatlan. Early this Wednesday, the Cañoneros fired their youth player on social media, where he played more than 60 games. The midfielder is also part of the Mexican team in lower divisions, playing the 2022 Maurice Revello Tournament with the sub-23, achieving third place. Likewise, the offensive player was able to join the club early because he was cut from the Tricolor’s final list for the Copa America 2024.
The times and dates for the Cup for Peace are ready
It must be remembered that The Machine, together with Chivas, Pachuca and Miners of Zacatecasthey will play the Cup for Peace, a friendly home run. On Friday, June 21, the Argentine team Martin Anselmi faces the Flock, at 8:45 p.m., in the Carlos Vega Villalba Stadium. If he wins, he would go to the final, otherwise he would play the duel for third place on Sunday, June 23. Third place will be played at 12:00 p.m. and the final at 3:00 p.m., either against Tuzos or Mineros, who will play on Friday the 21st at 6:00 p.m. Prices range from 450 pesos to 600.
Gabriel Fernández returned to training
After his vacation and continuing with his rehabilitation, El Toro was already present at La Noria to advance his recovery. In his native Uruguay, the forward made himself available to a special physiotherapy clinic to continue his rehabilitation, although it is obvious that he will miss the start of the championship, but he remains one of those contemplated. In February, the net breaker suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee, making a quick recovery. It is speculated that he could be ready for August or September, that is, after the Leagues Cup against MLSstarting on Day 5 of Apertura 2024.
Juan Escobar would return to Cruz Azul due to his heart problem
This Tuesday it was learned that the Paraguayan defender would not see action with Toluca for the next three months because his medical examinations revealed that he suffers from health problems, more specifically, a heart problem. Due to this matter, the Guarani could return to La Noria, remembering that he was on loan for one year with a mandatory purchase option, as long as he was active in 60 percent of the minutes. Thanks to this incident, he will hardly reach the amount of time required for automatic selling. If in this Apertura 2024 he is no longer contemplated, Escobar will have to return to La Noria, however, it is known that he does not enter into plans of Martin Anselmiso they should find an accommodation for him.
The Machine wants to face South American rivals
According to the journalist Carlos Ponce of the Record Diarythe board of directors of the cement team, headed by the Uruguayan Ivan Alonsoseeks to put together the ‘Founders Cup’which would be on Mexican soil, where it would invite international squads such as Boca Juniors from Argentina, Cali America of Colombia and the National Montevideo From Uruguay. Likewise, supposedly the Uruguayan team has already rejected the first invitation, although La Maquina’s initiative continues, without revealing more details such as the date.
