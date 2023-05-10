Without putting up much resistance, Cruz Azul was eliminated this Saturday by the Atlas team on the field of the Estadio Azteca in the repechage round. The club from the capital of the country, suffered from the lack of good players, the result of the terrible assembly of the squad by the board of directors during the winter market. Now, all that remains is to wait and see if the strong men of the cooperative fulfill their promise to Ferretti with the signing of proven quality reinforcements.
This Monday, during the last meeting of the squad with the board of directors and coaching staff, in addition to the fact that there was a very strong call for attention from the board, they made it very clear that most of the players are on the blacklist with options of being discarded by Ferretti. On the other hand, only 10 men on the squad have been designated as part of the future, not non-transferable, but taken into account by the veteran coach.
According to information from León Lecanda, the 10 players notified of continuity have been, the two substitute goalkeepers, Jury and Gudinoas well as eight outfield players: Rivero, escobar, Lira, Huescas, Rodriguez, antuna, roundabout and lotti. The remaining 14, with the exception of the loaned forwards Estrada and Carneiro who are already officially out of the club, are under analysis, some will leave as free agents and others will be put up for sale on the market if they have a contract, as they are the cases of Tabó, Carrera or Morales, among others.
|
Player
|
Position
|
Age
|
contract end date
|
sebastian jury
|
Goalie
|
25
|
06/30/2025
|
Andres Gudino
|
Goalie
|
26
|
–
|
Juan Escobar
|
Right side
|
27
|
06/30/2025
|
Erik Lira
|
Pivot
|
23
|
12/30/2025
|
charly rodriguez
|
Midfielder
|
26
|
06/30/2025
|
Ignacio Rivero
|
Midfield player
|
31
|
06/30/2023
|
Rodrigo Huescas
|
Extreme
|
19
|
–
|
Uriel Antuna
|
Extreme
|
25
|
06/30/2024
|
Rodolfo Rotondi
|
Extreme
|
26
|
06/20/2026
|
Augusto Lotti
|
Midfielder
|
26
|
12/31/2026
