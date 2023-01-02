The team of the Blue Cross Machine He is motivated for the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament after having won the SKY Cup title.
Here we present the most recent news that has emerged in the team led by coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez.
Corona demands more reinforcements
The experienced Cruz Azul goalkeeper, Jose de Jesus Coronarevealed in an interview for TUDN that there are still areas to be reinforced, so he believes it is necessary for elements to arrive to contribute to the club.
“A good team has been formed, we have very good elements, a good squad. Obviously, acknowledging that, we need to shore up some positions. I believe that it is always important that people come to add if we can give those results. I think that if it supports itself in some situations, some positions, the team will be able to fight for the first places”shared.
Corona’s last ‘dance’?
And while we’re on the subject of ‘Chuy’ Crownthe 43-year-old goalkeeper, acknowledged that he would like to renew his contract, which ends in June, however, if he is no longer one hundred percent, he would put an end to his football career.
“I had a talk with the engineer, I told him to wait for me to see the physical issue; The idea is that he can remain in the institution, we’ll see if I continue to feel good physically. I’ll be honest and if I’m not 100 percent, I’ll step aside.”he mentioned.
This is how this semester will be defining to determine the next destination of the historic goalkeeper of the Machine.
Next match
The current champion of the Cup for Mexico is prepared for the start of the Clausura 2023, and the next sunday january 8 Their debut in the contest will take place, when they enter the always complicated Caliente field to measure forces against Xolos de Tijuana.
You can enjoy the game through the FOX Sports signal at 9:10 p.m.
Uriel Antuna is wanted in Europe
In the last few hours, the news about the possible departure of Uriel Antuna to the Old Continent. According to the first reports, the Panathinaikos Soccer player from Greece has already approached to ask about the services of the Mexican ‘sprinter’.
The middle Sports24 announced that the Greek club has already put on the table the amount of 3.5 million dollars by the ‘Wizard’, however, the celestial directors rejected the proposal, since they are looking for a greater amount, because part of their letter belongs to Chivas.
In 90 min we will continue reporting.
The ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez motivated
After obtaining the SKY Cup title, the coach Raul Gutierrez He said he was happy, and now he will also seek to be crowned in Liga MX.
“Finishing like this leaves us calm. We tried to put the team in the best possible shape and I think we succeeded. Expectations are raised. We have to keep improving to be able to fight for the title, which is what we want”he commented at a press conference.
#Latest #news #Cruz #Azul #Corona #demands #reinforcements #Antuna #wanted #Europe #Potro #motivated
Leave a Reply