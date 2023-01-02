Here we present the most recent news that has emerged in the team led by coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez.

“A good team has been formed, we have very good elements, a good squad. Obviously, acknowledging that, we need to shore up some positions. I believe that it is always important that people come to add if we can give those results. I think that if it supports itself in some situations, some positions, the team will be able to fight for the first places”shared.

IT WILL BE SINCERE!🙏 “If the opportunity arises, and I physically sit down to stay, I will be honest and continue, but if it is the other way around, I would tell them and I will be grateful for the opportunities they gave me to continue.” -Jesus Crown pic.twitter.com/9smcEKKNrZ — Cruz Azul I want to see you Champion (@CAzulCampeoon) January 2, 2023

“I had a talk with the engineer, I told him to wait for me to see the physical issue; The idea is that he can remain in the institution, we’ll see if I continue to feel good physically. I’ll be honest and if I’m not 100 percent, I’ll step aside.”he mentioned.

This is how this semester will be defining to determine the next destination of the historic goalkeeper of the Machine.

You can enjoy the game through the FOX Sports signal at 9:10 p.m.

Panathinaikos will launch today a second offer to Cruz Azul for Uriel Antuna. The capital club asks for a large sum, since 50% of the player’s letter is still from Chivas. pic.twitter.com/ZgAtSRzPFv – The Chronicle of Today (@LaCronicaDeHoy) January 2, 2023

The middle Sports24 announced that the Greek club has already put on the table the amount of 3.5 million dollars by the ‘Wizard’, however, the celestial directors rejected the proposal, since they are looking for a greater amount, because part of their letter belongs to Chivas.

In 90 min we will continue reporting.

“Finishing like this leaves us calm. We tried to put the team in the best possible shape and I think we succeeded. Expectations are raised. We have to keep improving to be able to fight for the title, which is what we want”he commented at a press conference.