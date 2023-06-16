The Cruz Azul team is working on the preseason prior to the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
The team led by coach Ricardo Ferretti wants to do well in the closing semester of the year, in order to achieve the long-awaited title.
For now, here we present the latest news from the Machine: ‘Chuy’ Corona is out of the team, the Diber Cambindo case and the signings of Matheus Doria and Eduardo Aguirre are dropped.
One of the most surprising news that was released this Thursday was the loss of goalkeeper José de Jesus Crownwho after spending 14 years defending the three cement sticks, said goodbye.
According to information from TUDNCorona and the board were unable to reach a common agreement to renew the contract, so the experienced goalkeeper will not continue in the team.
This Thursday he arrived in Mexico City Diber Changingwho successfully carried out the medical examinations to sign his signature on the contract
“It is a wonderful opportunity that is being presented to me. It is a very big club. I only come to collaborate”he commented in an interview in his first statements upon arrival.
Although much has been questioned about recent injuries, the same ones that marginalized him from the Independiente de Medellín team.
The bad news in the La Noria team has not been long in coming, after having announced the arrivals of Matheus Doria and edward aguirrethe footballers suffered leave without signing a contract.
The players from Santos Laguna did not pass the medical exams, so they will have to report back to the Guerreros.
The central defender requires treatment due to a liver problem, while ‘Mudo’ has problems with herniated discs, which were treated but not removed.
This is how they became casualties of the club.
