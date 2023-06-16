👋 JESÚS CORONA LEAVES CRUZ AZUL 😭 The goalkeeper ends a 14-year stage and leaves the club for the new season. He played 504 matches as a sky blue conquered:

🏆 MX League

🏆 Super Cup MX

🏆 Champion of Champions

🏆 Concachampions

🏆 League Cup

🏆🏆 MX Cup pic.twitter.com/5a1KDxmO1b — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) June 16, 2023

According to information from TUDNCorona and the board were unable to reach a common agreement to renew the contract, so the experienced goalkeeper will not continue in the team.

THE FRONT THAT THE MACHINE NEEDS ARRIVED! Diber Cambindo arrived at CDMX and already gave his first words as a light blue: “It’s a very big club. I’m here to give my best. I want to score a lot of goals, which is why they brought me.” 📹: @enriqueagz https://t.co/0UvbqufmxG pic.twitter.com/it66JB0Gku – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) June 15, 2023

🚨 The signings of Dória and “Mudo” Aguirre in Cruz Azul fall and the return of Carlos Izquierdoz to Santos Laguna cools. 👇https://t.co/DtzknErcma — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 15, 2023

The players from Santos Laguna did not pass the medical exams, so they will have to report back to the Guerreros.

The central defender requires treatment due to a liver problem, while ‘Mudo’ has problems with herniated discs, which were treated but not removed.

This is how they became casualties of the club.