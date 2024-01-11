Here are the latest news from Guadalajara:

This Thursday the reporter from Telemundo, Carlos Yustisannounced that the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS He launched a formal offer for the rojiblanco attacker, however, he rejected it. The same source details that Gru would only agree to play in that league if he arrived in Los Angeles or Miami, that is, clubs like LAFC, LA Galaxy either Inter Miami. For now it would remain frozen.

🚨 LAST MINUTE! ALEXIS VEGA SAID NO TO THE SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES! 🚨 He would only be interested in going to the MLS if he reaches Inter Miami or Los Angeles, preferably, to play with LA Galaxy 😱 “HE IS NOT INTERESTED IN ANOTHER OPTION” ❌ 👉 Info on @rodrigocamacho_#CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/Iva4bcGhmq — CENTRAL FOX MX (@CentralFOXMX) January 11, 2024

The red and white club added a new element to its under-18 quarry and it is Zinedine Sidanevery peculiar name because it is in honor of the French Zinedine Zidane, since the Mexican footballer's father was a great admirer of Zizou. In this way, the midfielder will continue with his training and see if he will be able to fulfill his dream of debuting in the top circuit.

The one born in Guadalajara comes from having fought with the Zapopan Falcons in the Premier league. As a curious fact, his brothers are called Jared Boryeti and Eder Jair.

The @Chivas continues to build: Zinedine Sidane, midfielder of Halcones de @LigaPremier_FMFwill dress in red and white.

The “Wizard” arrives at the most beloved team in Mexico where he will seek to fulfill his dream of debuting in the first division. Much success, Zinedine! 🐐⚽#Chivas #ligamx pic.twitter.com/pUIzQlEvLh — Halcones de Zapopan (@halconeszapopan) January 10, 2024

The left end of the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS He will soon join the Guadalajara club, as he left the concentration of the U.S. national team. USA to travel to Guadalajara and sign the contract, when talking about a transaction valued at approximately four million dollars, as indicated TUDN.

The Earthquake will maintain a percentage of the menu, allowing profits on future sales.

TIC TAC ⏳ Cade Cowell, of the San José Earthquakes, received permission to leave the US team's training camp. pic.twitter.com/wroiEKqmmN — Andre Marín (@andremarinpuig) January 11, 2024

To face the Warriors in La Fortaleza, the Argentine coach Fernando Gago will not have Isaac 'Bunny' Brizuela, who suffered an injury in training on Monday, dealing with tendinopathy of the common hamstring tendon, which would keep him off the field for at least two weeks. Apart from the red and white captain, he will not be Carlos Cisneroswho is still in rehabilitation, in addition to Ricardo Marinwho is also recovering after a muscle injury suffered last League.

#Zona3Sports | You miss the start of the tournament! 🐐 Isaac Brizuela was injured before the start of Clausura 2024 and will not be able to play in the Flock's debut against Santos 😇 “Bunny” strength! 🐰 pic.twitter.com/K2cD0SzoEg — ZONE 3 (@zona3noticias) January 10, 2024

The left back is shaping up to fight for the position with Mateo Chavez after the departures of Cristian Calderon and Alejandro Mayorga, so he hopes to debut this Saturday. Taking advantage of the moment, the ex Pachuca gave his first impressions of the coach Fernando Gago In an interview conducted by Claro Sportsin addition to talking about what his role on the team could be.

“It doesn't matter what position you plan to use me in. I will be available to the coaching staff wherever they consider I can contribute and complement the team, with the sole and great objective of winning games and transcending together. Consistency has been one of my greatest attributes, in addition to versatility, multifunctionality because in the end I have already performed repeatedly in different positions.”declared the defender.

About Pintita, he launched: “I could tell you that he is an extremely accessible person. Learn about all those concerns that the player may have at certain moments of a tournament. What he did as a player, I do think that helps a lot to understand, having that touch with the player because there are many things that he probably experienced.”.

José Castillo explains the advantages of being able to play in practically the entire defensive zone. An Ace up his sleeve that Fernando Gago will have during the tournament. pic.twitter.com/TqmCJbquQo — VILLA VILLA 🐐 (@OmarVV9) January 11, 2024

After placing on other equipment Alejandro Mayorga, Jesús 'Tepa' González, Angel Zaldivar, Santiago Ormeño, Zahid Muñoz, Luis Puente and Oscar Maciasamong others, the club's sports director, the Spanish Fernando Hierrocontinues to make money with his movements.

Now we talk about Jesus Godinezwho last year shone in Costa Rica with the Herediano When he scored 19 goals in 36 games, there was even talk that he would continue in that team, but his destiny would be in China. The striker would put on the team's jacket Nantong Zhiyun thanks to a definitive sale, which would be approximately one million dollars, which would be a great action by the manager with a footballer who had no longer been part of his plans for some time.