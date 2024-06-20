Chivas is preparing for the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXalready starting its preseason, in addition to announcing its first signings, among them, Omar Govea (Rayados) and Daniel Aguirre (LA Galaxy). On the other hand, their casualties have been Miguel Jimenez (Puebla) and Alan Torres (Mazatlán)but there could still be more.
Here is the latest news from the Sacred Flock:
Chivas clings to Jordi Cortizo
During the week it was announced that Guadalajara would go all out again to sign the right winger of Stripedwho is with the Mexican team preparing for the Copa America 2024. It is known that La Pandilla would let him go as long as a large amount is paid, therefore, the rojiblancos would be preparing an important proposal.
The reporter Diego Medina of TUDN revealed to RG La Deportiva 690 AM the plan of the Flock: “Guadalajara does want it. He has been bidding for a couple of weeks. Monterrey has already told him that he is not for sale, he has already told (Chivas) that the only way to release him is an exchange for him. Chiquete (Orozco), something that Guadalajara does not want. Chivas is looking at options to make a big splash and put ten dollars (millions of dollars) for Jordi. If he lets go of those ten sticks, then we’ll put a bow on him.”.
The times and dates for the Cup for Peace are ready
It must be remembered that Guadalajara, together with Blue Cross, Pachuca and Miners of Zacatecasthey will play the Cup for Peace, a friendly home run. On Friday, June 21, the Argentine team Fernando Gago faces The Machine, at 8:45 p.m., in the Carlos Vega Villalba Stadium. If he wins, he would go to the final, otherwise he would play the duel for third place on Sunday, June 23. Third place will be played at 12:00 p.m. and the final at 3:00 p.m., either against Tuzos or Mineros, who will play on Friday the 21st at 6:00 p.m. Prices range from 450 pesos to 600.
Three red and white players raised their price
The specialized page Transfermarkt updated the market value of the Guadalajara team and there were three elements that raised its price: Alan Mozo, Erick Gutierrez and Gilberto Sepúlveda. The right side went from 4.5 million dollars to 5 million dollars; The Tiba was worth three million dollars and now it is worth 4 million; Guti went from 5.5 million dollars to 6. Likewise, the goalkeeper Raul Rangel raised its value to two million dollars, while Roberto Alvarado It is the most expensive at seven million dollars. On the other hand, there were those who went down like Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandezfrom one million to just over 800 thousand, Fernando Gonzalez and Ricardo Marin they went to 1.5 million dollars, with Oscar Whalley and Isáac ‘Bunny’ Brizuela dropping to 500 thousand.
Toluca would seek the signing of Antonio Briseño
In the last two years, one of those who constantly sounds like leaving the fold is the central defender, however, in the end he has always remained. However, it is known that El Pollo is not liked by Fernando Gago because he is not very technical with his feet, so they could open the door for him. The interest of Mazatlan and Santos Lagunabut now the Toluca I would also be probing him, at least that’s what the journalist said Jesus Hernandezof the Record Diary. The Portuguese coach Renato Paiva knows the central defender well, since they agreed on the US League of Portugal, when the under-17 world champion passed through the Feirensewhile the helmsman was in the lower part of the Benfica.
Alan Mozo spoke about the lack of reinforcements
After returning to Verde Valle after concluding his preseason in Playa del Carmen, the right back was questioned about the lack of renowned reinforcements, he said that they are the ones who are there and they will have to face the tournament with what they have. “We have to mature the idea of the game that we are going to have and continue preparing for the start of the tournament. The truth is that I can’t tell you if those who come or those who stay, but we are who we are and we have to give our best to take Chivas to where it deserves, which is to fight at the highest level.”he indicated.
José Juan Macías’ wish despite the rumors of his departure
Another player who has been linked with different teams throughout the summer is the striker, since he has been in the orbit of Santos Laguna and Lion, but for now he remains training in the fold. When asked about his future, JJ clarified that his desire is to play, no matter what the team is. “Every six months speculation arises, but at the end of the day it is football, it is a business and one only has to pay attention to what I have tomorrow and that is training. I hope that in the next few weeks we can find out something. I spent time without playing, what interests me most is playing football, so I’m calm about that part,” he declared. “A striker lives by scoring goals and that is what I am looking for, I am simply available, of course I am going to do my part in any way, training hard, giving myself in every training session”he finished.
