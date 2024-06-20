Alan Mozo:

“We are who we are, and we have to give our best to take Chivas where it deserves”

“I’m very calm here (in Chivas), I’m very happy, very grateful to be on this team… I have one year left here and we don’t know what’s going to happen”👀

