Latest news from Chivas: the possible new DT, reinforcements in sight, possible returns and more

Officially, Club Deportivo Guadalajara has started a new sports project with Ferdinand Iron at the head, from the next few days the decisions will begin to be mostly his and before he leaves with Telemundo to cover the World Cup in Qatar 2022, he will have to leave the position of technical director covered.
Thus, the rojiblanco team will begin to prepare the preseason and its squad for what will be the Clausura 2023 tournament, for this reason, we share with you the most recent news of the rojiblanco team,
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
A week has passed since the official presentation of Ferdinand Iron as the new sports director of the Sacred Flock and the historic Spanish ex-soccer player, he will have to work hard to leave as many pending issues resolved, given that during the World Cup he will be busy due to his participation with the chain Telemundo for coverage of the World Cup.
According to information on the portal Halftime, Ferdinand Iron traveled to Spain to deal with personal and migratory issues, but also for work, since he hopes that the 47-year-old Spanish coach, Albert Celades, be the new coach of Guadalajara.
Although the first option is the Spanish strategist, the sports director analyzes other options, such as Anthony Mohammeda successful coach and old acquaintance of Mexican soccer.
It is not the first time that the Turkish Muhammad sounds to lead the team from Guadalajara, but previous occasions have not been able to finalize his signing.
Gerardo Martino announced the list of 31 players to make the trip to Girona, where details will be finalized for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and called two Chivas players summoned and with ample possibilities of sneaking into the World Cup, it is about Alexis Vega Y Robert Alvarado.
Also, Sebastian Perez Bouquet He will also be in Qatar 2022, although with a different role, since he is among the 15 young talents who will be sparring partners for the fourth Aztec throughout this process.
According to information from Eric Lopez of TUDNthe Guadalajarans point to a defender who is in Europe, another who currently plays in Tijuana, in addition to a striker from Santos Laguna.
It’s about the footballers: Gerardo Arteaga, Victor Guzman Y Edward Aguirre, who are the players wanted by Guadalajara for this transfer period. The situation on the left side of the KRC Genk from Belgium seems the most complicated, due to its youth and its recent arrival in the Old Continent, but the others could be more feasible.
In accordance with Eric Lopezcorrespondent for TUDNthere are three players who finished their respective loan periods with Liga MX teams and who must report back to Verde Valle, next Monday, October 31, it is about Alejandro Mayorga, Alexis Pena Y Anthony Rodriguez.
However, it should be remembered that Alexis Pena He is ruled out to play again with the rojiblancos, because he was banned for his indiscipline in November 2020, where it was said that he could never play for the team again.
#Latest #news #Chivas #reinforcements #sight #returns
Leave a Reply