The directive of Club Deportivo Guadalajara headed by Amaury Vergara got to work immediately as soon as the team was eliminated from the Apertura 2022 tournament in the quarterfinals, hours later they announced the departure of the then sports director Ricardo Pelaez and later they thanked the technical director Richard Chain.
In order to start a new sports project with Ferdinand Iron taking the reins of the sports management, throughout this week everything has been about the historic merengue defender, the announcement, the meetings, the coexistence and the presentation, that way we tell you the latest news from the rojiblanco environment.
On Monday morning, October 17, we woke up with the news that the Sacred Flock hired Ferdinand Iron As its new sports director, the historic former merengue soccer player was announced with great fanfare and in the last five days there have been endless publications about his stay in Guadalajara.
Ferdinand Iron He began the week arriving in Mexico directly from Spain, meeting with the directors of the different areas of the club, to learn about the structure of Guadalajara and its objectives.
On his first day he also briefly chatted with 3 players from the first team squad who were in Verde Valle. He took the opportunity to greet all the youth of the subsidiary Tapatiomade it clear that he will be very attentive to them, that the door to the first team is open and he wished them luck for the final phase match against miners.
Continuing with the activities, Fernando Hierro had his first approach and received some Chivabonados and subscribers of Chivas TV, in a coexistence.
Similarly, he had the opportunity to greet and meet several former players and leaders of the Sacred Flock such as Demetrio Madero, Ramon Morales, Adolfo Bautista Y Fernando Quirarte.
It was this Friday, October 21 when finally, Ferdinand Ironhad the opportunity to be officially presented to the media as the new sports director of the red and white institution.
Jose Juan Macias revealed that he is 50% of his recovery after a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee, after suffering a blow in the middle of the year while training. The recovery prognosis was established in a period of seven to nine months.
“It has gone quite well for me, I have been out for three and a half months. It is a process where I grew as a person, I have been able to develop in other facets. It was a mini-retreat for me, undertaking, preparing myself in the studies and working too physically. I’m at 50 percent, I’m missing the other 50. I’ll be on Day 3 or 4 of the next tournament, “she emphasized in a broadcast on social networks.
In an interview with charles warrior of Aztec Sportsthe president of the Sacred Flock Amaury Vergara He spoke about several topics, but one of the ones that predominated was the possibility that the rojiblancos try to repatriate Javier Hernandez for the next tournament.
“I don’t rule it out, I hope it’s a possibility. I have to be very moderate with the Chicharito issue because nothing else depends on me, it depends on many circumstances. You also have to consider what he (Fernando Hierro) thinks, and he is who is going to form the squad, the coach, is a good conversation with Fernando”
– Amauri Vergara.
“That (being able to bring Chicharito) is going to be Fernando’s responsibility above all, every Chivas fan is excited and I was close to Chicharito, I studied at the same school as him, the moment he left Europe was very special. We would all like to see Chicharito, in a moment, return to the Chivas courts, score a goal like the first here (the stadium), “he said.
Javier Hernandez He has a one-year contract with LA Galaxy, team that recently just got eliminated by LAFC in the Western Conference Semifinal. In the event that Chivas were looking for him for Clausura 2023, he would have to reach a transfer fee with the Los Angeles club and then agree on the soccer player’s salary. currently win 6 million dollars a year, 4 million more than the best paid of the current rojiblanco squad.
