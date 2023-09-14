Next Saturday, September 16, 2023, America and Chivas They will face each other in one more edition of the national classic. The stage will be at the legendary Azteca stadium, sharply at 9:10 p.m. Chivas is currently in fourth place overall, with thirteen points, while América is in sixth, with eleven points.
On Wednesday, September 13, players and coaching staff of the Rebaño Sagrado arrived in CDMX, where they will now stay ahead of what will undoubtedly be one of the most important games of the regular season.
Dozens of red and white fans arrived at the airport, carrying flags and images, all in search of a photo to remember while they send them the best of vibes so that they can beat América at home and take off a little further in the general table.
Marco Fabian built one of those usual football careers in Mexico, whose protagonist had enough talent to break it anywhere in the world, but due to lack of commitment, and in one of those professionalism, everything ended in: ‘what he could achieve be…’.
Those who currently follow Guadalajara closely cannot help but see it reflected in Alexis Vega. He is also a player of great class and talent, but due to various circumstances he has not been able to take that great leap that allows him to shine, not only in Mexico, but at the national team level, and why not? try to try your luck in the old continent.
‘I love Alexis very much, he is a great friend and of course I see myself reflected in him,’ Marco Fabian declared a couple of days ago, confirming the theory of fans who see in Alexis what they saw in ‘Marquito’ at the time. .
