El Rebaño needs to win to get rid of the weight of being in penultimate place in the table with just five points and that calls into question the continuity of the coach Richard Chain.

Here are the latest news from Guadalajara:

According to the reporter Jose Maria Garridoon his channel Youtube, ‘Soccer with Brain’the president of Chivas He is elated by the statements made by some famous people due to the poor results of the club, so he made his disagreement known against these characters.

“Last week we heard characters like Arturo Elijah Ayub, Ricardo Salinas Pliego and we also heard the governor of the stadium, Enrique Alfaro, issued some criticism. All of this has Amaury furious, pissed off as they told me. Amaury is very upset because these three characters who do not usually speak publicly about someone of the stature of Amaury Vergara. It gives the impression that not even at a business level is he having respect”revealed.

“They told me that in the state government they received a phone call from someone from Chivas and they were dissatisfied with the annoyance that people from the government heard because Amaury was being criticized by the governor. They told them that because the governor began to speak in the media about Amaury’s management in sports matters and if the government people would be pleased if Amaury, as a citizen, talk about the situation that the state of Jalisco is going through in social matters, security , economic”finished the communicator.

Now he did let it all out… 😳🔥 https://t.co/UwqqPeVk3J – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) August 13, 2022

Alexis Vega presents a muscular problem that could prevent him from playing the 90 minutes, apart Santiago Ormeno not yet fully adapted, so it is mentioned that Richard Chain I could send home to Angel Zaldivar beside Jesus ‘Tepa’ Gonzalez.

I would be in the arch Miguel Jimenez; in defense Hiram Wed with Gilberto Sepulveda Y Jesus Chiquetewhile on the sides Alan Mozo Y Christian Calderon; in midfield, Fernando Beltran, Allan Torres Y Robert Alvarado; already in the front the cello Y The Tepa.

It should be remembered that Fernando Gonzalez was expelled, but Sergio Flores he’s back after being injured all tournament, so he could be an option in midfield; Finally, Antonio Briseno He was injured and cannot be an option on the bench either.

ON THE TIGHT ROPE Ricardo Cadena plays the position against Atlas. In case of not winning the Clásico Tapatío, he would be dismissed from his position in Chivas. ✍️ @JulianVP56 More info: https://t.co/Ha9tORKV6y pic.twitter.com/o2BbBi3cUx – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) August 12, 2022

At the request of Guadalajara, the two-time champion would not use his classic uniform for the Classic Tapatio and I would use the visitor’s jersey, since the back of the red-and-white jersey could be confused with the rival’s.

The Foxes will opt for their gray jersey, aside from the team cheer, The Faithfulhas already threatened to invade the seats of La Fortaleza.

Chivas won the first battle x the Clásico Tapatío and Atlas will have to play with their gray uniform tomorrow since they will not be able to do it with the red and black. Guadalajara proved before the League that his red back could be confused with the red and black. pic.twitter.com/CLP2IXKFUT – David Medrano Felix (@medranoazteca) August 12, 2022

The former club academy player and U-17 world champion, expressed his desire to return to the team that saw him born, as he considers that the Guadalajara squad lacks leadership in defense and midfield.

“Right now, how is the situation in the team and what you hear, what you see, what you talk to your friends, what you see in the press and in the games. I would love to prepare myself, perhaps with the squad that there is right now in defense and midfield I see a leader. Maybe Jesus Molina He proved it at the time. I don’t see someone who puts his leg in, who shouts, who demands his teammates. Something that one can contribute as an experience is that, the shout, the support, telling the companions that we go ahead. Chivas is an identity”declared to Mexico.

Added to this, The duck He admitted feeling hurt by the present of the institution, which has moved away from the first places, which leads them to be far from the aspirations of winning the title.

“In the situation that the team is experiencing, obviously it has to be within the first six or four places. Now that more teams have qualified for the Repechage lately, there is Chivas, but I think they should be almost directly, among the first four so as not to suffer in this situation. If Chivas has also lost in Liguillas, imagine when there are only eight or when they are flat tournaments like the ones before, long, it will be very difficult for them to win a championship “he explained.

🔥 LIVE! 🔥 Without hiding anything, Pato Araujo strongly criticized the young people on campus 😱👇🏻 https://t.co/FQEQcs69Fb – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) August 12, 2022

Atlas It is the team against which the attacker has scored the most goals, for which he hopes to meet again with the goal this weekend, since he wants to extend his quota of goals against the Rojinegros, apart from making it known that he wants to play the 90 minutes and that that muscular discomfort suffered in the Stars game before the mls not to worry.

“Obviously I want Atlas, I haven’t been able to score a goal after the four I scored against them. Tomorrow I may or may not score, but we always have the intention of doing it. It’s a classic, no one wants to miss it. If I were very screwed, I would be the first to accept it and not ruin the work of my teammates. But I feel good, I feel happy and that I can play the whole game.”said to Fox Sports.

GOODBYE TO ANGUISH, CHIVABROTHERS! 🐐🥹👏🏻 Ricardo Cadena confirms in his call that Alexis Vega will be for the Clásico Tapatío. Goodness. More details 📲 https://t.co/zafDs9tcC8 pic.twitter.com/0AYqRSbNGc – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) August 13, 2022

The midfielder wants to go to the Qatar World Cup 2022but he recognizes that he must first raise his competitive level and remove the Herd from the last places, in order to aspire to European football and greater challenges.

“In the end I need my team, each of my teammates, as they need me, the way I can compete and raise my hand to have a place in the World Cup is for my team to do well, the The only way that I can compete in the national team is that Chivas do well, that they are fighting, that they have a leading game that people like, the national team’s coaching staff, I focus a lot on that, I try to contribute what my turn”declared to TUDN.

“I need to get up, like all my teammates, so that I can compete. I am not seeing myself first above anyone else, if I have to go to the World Cup I hope it will be a great Chivas tournament, I know that Chivas takes me to Europe and World Cups, but first you have to be well here”sentenced.

“I know that Chivas takes me to Europe and World Cups”: Fernando Beltrán https://t.co/zn7BBXjxgB pic.twitter.com/OEj20ixtOV — Halftime (@halftime) August 12, 2022

The Peruvian defender of Atlas considers that Guadalajara It is not totally red and white or red and black despite the difference they are currently going through, but in the end he feels that it will be a nice game because both have great players.

“The games are special, the truth is I don’t think it’s that attractive or not, I think the game has to be played regardless of the situation in which we both come. I think they are not going through a good offensive issue , but I think these games are special”he pointed.

“They see us as the classic rival, the rival to beat, just as we also want to beat them. It will be a very nice game because I think we both have very good players and I hope this time the victory stays with us for the joy for us and for the fans. I really have a lot of respect for Chivas, I think they have a great team”he added.

Let’s talk about players who play with their hearts, love and break their souls for their club as if it were a youth squad. ANDERSON SANTAMARIA! pic.twitter.com/eKy2ou4uHp — Atlas SHITPOSTING (@AtlasGdlShit) June 12, 2022

The side is one of the few reinforcements that Guadalajara brought for the tournament, coming from the Cougars After very good performances, however, he accepts that until now he has been on duty with the rojiblanco club, apart from showing his face by confessing that they are ashamed of the sad results they have obtained.

“We all lose and we all win, no one is saved when the team is like this. There may be flashes, but I have also been left to duty, the truth is, because the team is penultimate and no one is saved. No one can say that it is in a separate bag , we are all in the same and, therefore, we have to react to that”he claimed.

“The fans have their right to express themselves however they want. I think that if they go to the stadium it is to support, and deep down they support us, but we have not lived up to the results. The truth is that we are sorry, ashamed “he concluded.