Boca Juniors is in 10th place with 21 points, the result of 5 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses, as it prepares to face the Argentine soccer superclassic next Saturday, September 21 at 4 pm against River at La Bombonera.
Coach Diego Martínez arrives on a tightrope and although there are those who say that even if they lose to River, the coach will continue until December, it seems that much will depend on how the match against Marcelo Gallardo’s team goes to think about whether the current Xeneize coach will continue to pull the strings of the team from La Ribera.
The Uruguayan has not played any minutes in recent games, and although Milton Giménez has replaced him well, the weight of the former PSG player is understood to create uncertainty as to whether or not he will be there on Saturday against River. Everything suggests that the attacker will be a starter.
Both will be available to Diego Martínez and everything suggests that they will be starters again in the Superclásico.
There is also a question mark for each area on the pitch. Because with Rojo’s return and continuing to rely on the four-man line at the back, one of Cristian Lema and Aaron Anselmino will have to leave the central defence.
The other has to do with the midfield and curiously the one who does not have a guaranteed place is Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández, who was heavily criticised for Nardoni’s equalising goal against Racing and who recently announced that he will leave the club in December. The midfielder is fighting for a place against Tomás Belmonte (who he replaced at Cilindro) and Agustín Martegani. Of those three, one will play.
Boca’s probable lineup for the Superclásico
Sergio Romero; Luis Advincula, Cristian Lema or Aaron Anselmino, Marcos Rojo, Lautaro Blanco; Cristian Medina, Pol Fernandez or Tomas Belmonte or Agustin Martegani, Ignacio Miramon, Kevin Zenon; Miguel Merentiel and Milton Gimenez or Edinson Cavani.
