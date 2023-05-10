When it seemed that it was recovering, Boca ended up falling in the Superclásico against River by 1-0 with a goal by Miguel Borja, from a penalty, in the additional time of the second half that later ended in a conflict between the players due to the provocation of Agustín Palavecino to Jorge Figal which resulted in multiple expulsions by both sides.
Taking these circumstances into account, Jorge Almirón will have to juggle to present a team next Sunday at La Bombonera against Belgrano for Date 16 of the Professional Football League (LPF). This is due to the aforementioned expulsions but also to the suspensions due to the accumulation of yellow cards and it should be mentioned that Valetín Barco and Lautaro Di Lollo are called up to represent Argentina in the U-20 World Cup that will be played in the country.
Now, taking these circumstances into account, these are the latest news from the Xeneize team:
Darío Benedetto, Frank Fabra and Juan Ramírez, who were not part of the squad that played against River last date, rejoined training with the rest of their teammates and are at the coach’s disposal to face Belgrano at La Bombonera. The Colombian is shaping up to be a starter against the Pirate.
The midfielder, who was Boca’s best player against River, suffered a robbery when he was with his partner and went through a very ugly moment. Despite this situation, he trained under the orders of Almirón and hopes to be on the field of play the next day.
The referee of the last superclásico will not have any match under his charge in the next day of the LPF due to his very poor performance in the Superclásico. From the Xeneize environment they welcome this determination since they feel that Herrera harmed Boca at certain points.
#Latest #news #Boca #recovered #injuries #repercussions #Superclásico
Leave a Reply