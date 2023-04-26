Boca is going through a difficult moment in which I could not achieve positive results or a marked style of play with the arrival of Jorge Almirón to the substitute bench after the departure of Hugo Ibarra. The team has gone 4 games without knowing the victory for the Professional Soccer League and managed to turn the game against Deportivo Pereira on the last play of the match after losing throughout the game.
Now, Xeneize faces the most important and demanding stage of the calendar in this first quarter of 2023, since it is about to face Racing (a very important match taking into account the last clashes between the two), with Colo Colo in Chile in the match most important of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores and the superclassic against River.
Below we bring you the latest news from the team led by Jorge Almirón ahead of the match with the Academy next Saturday:
Both the winger and the Colombian left-back are recovering from their respective injuries and aim to be available for the match with River. The juvenile could reappear with Racing this weekend.
The left back is adding his first minutes in the First Division but is already raising the interest of different European football teams such as Juventus and Manchester City.
The coach is giving the youngest the chance and this time he gave the chance to Tomás Díaz (born May 1, 2001 in Rosario) and Bruno Cenci (September 18, 2003 in Buenos Aires). Both are midfielders.
