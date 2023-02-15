With an irregular start to the season due to the defeat against Racing in the International Super Cup, the victory in the debut against Atletico Tucumán, the boring draw against Central Córdoba and the recent apathetic defeat vs Talleres in CórdobaHugo Benjamín Ibarra’s Boca is far from exciting people in the 2023 Professional League, so impatience begins to reign.
The team shows many players at a weak level, without associative play and to make matters worse, those who have been making the most difference in recent times, such as Luca Langoni, start from the substitutes’ bench and respond every time it is their turn, instead of going from the beggining.
“Changuito” underwent surgery again due to the meniscal injury that was confirmed on Monday and will be out of the field for about a month and a half.
For a while the fast striker had been suffering from discomfort in the area that was inflamed with a lot of fluid but it did not prevent him from training when the swelling went down, but his admission against Talleres made things worse, so he could not avoid surgery.
“Practically everything about the team worries me, I have to work on it during the week. There are training sessions in which we do it very well and then it is not carried out in the matches. Sometimes you have to have a cool head to talk, I wasn’t in good shape over the weekend so I apologize. Loss hurts, it hurts a lot. I know perfectly well that we played a bad game. After 3 months of inactivity it is difficult for a player to give up”, the DT said in a conference moments ago.
On Sunday, February 19, starting at 7:15 p.m., Boca Juniors will receive Platense and Ibarra is considering some modifications: changing the scheme to a 4-3-1-2, with Equi Fernández close to Varela and Payero a little looser, to accompany to the hook Oscar Romero, and with Langoni-Merentiel as a pair of attack. Sandez would enter the defense.
Valentín Barco, one of the club’s greatest promises, was promoted to the First Division and worked with the rest of the squad under the supervision of Hugo Ibarra. He is a left back and has already played in the top flight. A short time ago he extended his link with the club.
#Latest #news #Boca #apathetic #defeat #Talleres #Ibarra #broke #silence
Leave a Reply