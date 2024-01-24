2024 is already with us, and Argentine soccer clubs want to hurry to incorporate reinforcements for the start of the season, while they carry out the preseason. The competition to try to put together the best possible team is tight, and that is why the leaders and coaches do not rest.
Club Atlético Boca Juniors, which will undoubtedly be one of the great entertainers of the First Division, in the League Cup, announced its second reinforcement: after the arrival of Cristian Lema, it made official Kevin Zenón, a left-handed offensive midfielder who arrives coming from Unión de Santa Fe. We review the latest news from the “Xeneize”.
More news from Boca
The defender from Lanús and the midfielder who recently played for Tatengue had their official presentation at Xeneize. Both are shaping up to be starters when they get ready, since DT Martínez thinks of them to play from the start. They come with continuity.
The Uruguayan, who was expected to start in the debut against Platense on Saturday, was evaluated and was diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right hamstring, which is why he was ruled out. The one who will replace him will be Frank Fabra, who for now is not a priority for the coaching staff and is also resisted by the majority of the fans.
“I don't have much to talk about, my representative is working on it. It seems to me that there is something concrete and I hope it is the best for everyone and for me”said Carlos Palacios, who plays for the Chilean national team and who is on loan to the “Cacique.” The leadership liked it because he is looking for a incorporation for that sector after the fall of Luka Romero.
Diego Martínez wants to have one more winger: today the main wing that the squad has is Exequiel Zeballos, but he is injured and still has some recovery time left. No specific name has yet emerged.
Diego Martínez is taking into account the 21-year-old goalkeeper, who is playing in the Pre-Olympic with the Argentine team. “He will be the owner of our club's goal for many years.”“Riquelme had said when they hired him from Los Andes. In principle he will be a substitute for Sergio Romero and they are looking to give him participation in the Argentine Cup.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Latest #news #Boca #presentation #reinforcements #injury #Saracchi #Platense #coming
Leave a Reply