This Saturday on Date 4 of the Professional League Cup, Boca Juniors could not take advantage of his property by distributing points with Defense and Justice after finishing their match without scoring. The lackluster meeting led to the whistles of those present in The Bombonera made an appearance. Added to this, controversy arose since at the end of the first half, the whistler Jorge Baliño charged penalty for The Falcon due to alleged lack of Lucas Blondel to Alexis Sotobut after review of the VAR, annulled his decision. Already in the complement, blonde The crossbar burst, and the local team took control of the match, but the rival goalkeeper Cristopher Fiermarin He cut everything short. With this, The Xeneize reached six points in the Zone Bwhile his rival continues to take one unit away from him, being out of qualifying for the final phase for now.
Next, we will review the preview of his next commitment before Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero, as well as the latest news from the “Xeneize World”. Come on.
Sergio Romero; Lucas Blondel, Cristian Lema, Nicolás Figal, Lautaro Blanco; Luis Advíncula, Pol Fernández, Mauricio Benítez, Kevin Zenón; Miguel Merentiel and Darío Benedetto It would be Martínez's XI, although it could also include Langoni to build an attacking trident.
The Uruguayan forward suffered from enterocolitis and was not present at the Ezeiza Stadium, so it is already a fact that he will not play against Central Córdoba. After that meeting, will be evaluated by the medical and technical staff facing what will be the weekend confrontation against Lanús, in La Fortaleza.
After having qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the Argentine Under 23 team, Boca players Leandro Brey, Nicolás Valentini, Ezequiel Fernández and Cristian Medina are returning to the country, but they would only arrive to visit Lanús in La Fortaleza next Sunday at 9:30 p.m.
The defender suffered a tear in his left calf in the middle of the preseason, and everything indicates that he could only reappear in the Superclásico against River, but without having added any previous minutes, so we will have to see if Martínez takes the risk.
If he starts working normally in the next few days, there is a chance that he will be called up again for the clash with Lanús the following Sunday.
nXeneize has only six wins in the last 26 official games since the start of the previous League Cup, and with Diego Martínez they only won one game, although at the same time they remain undefeated: they have recorded three draws. Yes ok He only won against Tigre On the third day, added a unit against Calamar, Sarmiento and Halcón. Now Central Córdoba and Lanús are coming, both prior to the Superclásico against River.
