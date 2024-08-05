Boca Juniors is in 13th place with the same number of points, as it prepares to face the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, against Cruzeiro of Brazil. Diego Martínez will have a significant loss for his squad, but he has already found a possible replacement and is going for more. We review.
Ezequiel Fernández officially said goodbye to Boca fans after exercising his $20 million release clause to become a player for Al-Qadsiah of Saudi Arabia. “Today is a special day, the day I have to say goodbye to my home. I only have words of gratitude for the people who helped me grow as a player and as a person from a very young age. To the fans, who are always there, in good times and bad, thank you for all the love! said.
“I’m very happy to be back in the country and even more so at Boca. I’m already looking forward to putting on the shirt to go out and play.”“, said the midfielder who also revealed his love for the blue and gold:”Everyone wants to play for Boca. When I was little, my dad used to take me to La Bombonera because my family is a fan,” he added. If he passes the medical examination, will sign a loan contract with Xeneize until December 2025, from Lille, France.
The two midfielders, key in Diego Martínez’s scheme, will rejoin the squad this Tuesday after playing the Olympic Games and will be available to visit Independiente Rivadavia. Diego Martínez will recover two essential pieces in order to reverse the image he gave vs Barracas Central.
Riquelme has decided to start negotiations again with Colo Colo to get the transfer of the Forward Chilean, 23 years old, to replace the spot left vacant by Luca Langoni, transferred for almost 7 million dollars to the New England Revolution of the MLS.
Although the draw against Barracas did not satisfy anyone at Boca Juniors, Martínez’s team extended its unbeaten streak at home to 14 games, distributed in 10 wins and four draws, with 11 clean sheets included, since Martínez took over as coach. The big weakness is away from home, where it is not performing.
