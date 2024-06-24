Chelsea of England, one of the most important teams in its country and why not in the entire world, is in talks with Boca Juniors to be able to acquire Aaron Anselminofootballer born in 2005 in the Argentine Republic, more precisely Bernardo Larroude.
The barely 19-year-old boy is beginning to take his first steps in the First Division of the team led by Diego Martínez, but although he is just starting out, he has already shown good performances in the club’s highest division, confirming what he had already been promising since Lower Divisions.
We will review this and all the latest news from the blue and gold club below.
Although for now it is only an interest, at “Xeneize” they understand that there is a concrete chance that in the coming days this will translate into a proposal that can compete with that of Chelsea.
The Eagle Football Group, owner of several clubs around the world, has very advanced negotiations with Atlanta United, the club that owns its pass, with whom it is discussing a figure close to 20 million dollars for the Qatar 2022 World Cup champion midfielder with the Argentina National Team and is currently the captain of the Under 23 team that will play in the Olympic Games. Boca’s dream is over.
After incorporating Medel, between Boca and Toluca there is already agreement on the numbers for another midfielder like Tomás Belmonte, who will be around four million dollars for half of his chip. Now, details remain to be resolved with the player, who will also travel to the country shortly to close everything.
The “Xeneize” had approached a proposal of three million dollars plus the pass of Juan Ramírez. The Rosario club rejected it, but it is not ruled out that negotiations continue.
The Peruvian full-back had to ask for a change in the first half of the draw against Chile and the team’s medical staff assured that it was just an inflammation. There were 33 minutes of the first half in the 0-0 between Peru and Chile when Advíncula, captain of the Peruvians, threw himself on the floor and asked for a change
