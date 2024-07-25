His next rival for the round of 16 of the South American Cup will be the Cruzeiro from Brazil, which they would face between August 14 and 21, closing everything on Brazilian soil. We review the news.

🔥WINOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO #MOUTH!!!!! 🔜QUALIFIED FOR THE ROUND OF 16 OF THE SOUTH AMERICAN CUP! 🔜ANTE CRUZEIRO the weeks of August 14 and 21. IDA in #The Bomboneraback in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/QeJZH6cZ1E — Boca Juniors – La12Tuittera (@la12tuittera) July 25, 2024

Martínez’s team will face Cruzeiro in the round of 16 of the And although this duel does not yet have a set date, it is known that it will be played during the week of August 13-22.

… 🔛 Ticket sales for the match against Boca Jrs have begun. ⌚️ The headquarters is open until .

📲 https://t.co/TJZToYfEzF the . 🔴 We insist that they are the only … pic.twitter.com/wGF0pgdI8d — ACC Institute (@InstitutoACC) July 24, 2024

“Without a doubt, another Cup is starting now. In the matadors, you know what it’s like. You can’t make a false move, either at home or away. We have a very good group of people beyond football, who support each other and always move forward. When people are missing it doesn’t matter, there’s someone else. We know we can give a lot to Boca,” added the archer.