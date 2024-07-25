Boca Juniors faced Independent of the Valley in the match corresponding to the return of the sixteenth of the South American Cup in the Candy box and managed to advance to the next round by beating the Uruguayan by the minimum Edinson Cavani at minute 39, after having tied the first inning without scoring and despite having run out Milton Delgado to 61 by expulsion.
His next rival for the round of 16 of the South American Cup will be the Cruzeiro from Brazil, which they would face between August 14 and 21, closing everything on Brazilian soil. We review the news.
Martínez’s team will face Cruzeiro in the round of 16 of the 2024 South American Cup And although this duel does not yet have a set date, it is known that it will be played during the week of August 13-22.
“I’m driving Paulo crazy, I want to bring him with me, but it’s going to be difficult. He left Instituto and I don’t know if he wants to play for Argentina again. We watched the Libertadores final together at home.My son started to cry and I told him to stay calm because dad was going to return with Uncle Paulo. He laughed.“, said Leandro Paredes in conversation with Olga.
Boca will owe a match since the 7th date of the local tournament overlapped with its match South American Cup. Now, he will play the eighth matchday directly at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at the Juan Domingo Peron against Instituto, which is in fifth place (Boca is in 17th place).
“The important thing was to win, whether you scored or not. What matters is working for the team. The important thing was for the team to advance. Now another Cup begins. “We are happy about this. I am happy to score the goal. It is a pity that we lost at the end of the first half, which could have sealed the match. We are happy, with things to improve for sure, but with good work. Since we were down to 10 men, the team worked well in our half and there are things to learn from that,” said the Uruguayan.
“Without a doubt, another Cup is starting now. In the matadors, you know what it’s like. You can’t make a false move, either at home or away. We have a very good group of people beyond football, who support each other and always move forward. When people are missing it doesn’t matter, there’s someone else. We know we can give a lot to Boca,” added the archer.
