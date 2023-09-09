The 2023 Completion Tournament of the Betplay Dimayor League of Colombia began with its Day 8 this Friday, continuing with its actions until next Monday. Currently, the current runner-up, National Athleticis second in the standings with 17 points, after having won five games with two draws and two losses.
Here is the latest news about the Paisa Green:
For the leadership of the table in the Paisa derby
This Saturday at Atanasio Girardot Stadium will be carried out derby paisa between Independent Medellin and National Athletic. Both teams are going through a good moment and with that seasoning they will face each other in the 314th edition of the league. The two arrive among the eight classified, but they need the three points to maintain the lead, so it will not be an easy game for either of them. However, recent history favors the team led by William Amaralbecause they have already had three games in a row without losing against their classic rival from Medellín, who has won two, lost one and tied two, although we do go to the duels when The powerful It has been local, the matches have been more even with three draws and one victory for each.
They already have a possible replacement for Jhon Solís
the sale of John Solis Europe brought many economic benefits for the Medellín team, although on the other hand it left a gap that was difficult to fill. The club knows that it will not be easy to replace him, but it seems that they already know who to call for this task.
The chosen one would be Brayan Roviramulti-champion midfielder with the King of Cups who is currently active in Catholic University of Chile and he would welcome returning to the club where he shone.
At 26 years old, the midfielder has a lot ahead of him and without a doubt he can contribute a lot to the Antioquia team.
More news about Colombian soccer
Alfredo Arias spoke about the Clásico Paisa
The coach of Mighty of the Mountain He spoke before the engagement and commented that he has experienced many classics in his life and this is going to be one of those that he will enjoy. Apparently, the Uruguayan is already planning to put together a very competitive match and be able to take the game from the greens.
“We are in that week, I am trying to enjoy it because I have realized that after going through the classics throughout my life, I always wonder why I didn’t enjoy it more. Now it’s my turn to play this classic, which is a beautiful classic, the city lives it to the fullest and I have to be on the side I want to be on.”he expressed.
Tomás Ángel will not be in the Clásico Paisa
Once again, the striker did not appear on the list of those called up for the Classic Paisa, without knowing the reasons, since he already left the medical department and during the week he trained with the rest of the group. The son of Juan Pablo Angel was not in the duel against Deportivo Pereira because he suffered a sprained right ankle, from which he has already recovered, even The Purslane issued an official medical report confirming that the attacker has already been discharged, as Dorlán Pabón, Juan Jose Arias and Eric Ramirezalthough the three of them will be in the classic.
Those in recovery are Andres Salazar (meniscal injury in the right knee) and Sergio Mosquera (grade 3 biceps femoris injury).
Thomas He hasn’t played since August 28 when National visited millionaires, entering 84′. From there he missed the game against Golden Eagles and Deportivo Pereirathe last due to injury, but the rest has been due to a technical decision.
Jhon Solís spoke about his departure
A few days ago, the midfielder went to Spain with the GironaHowever, due to the desire to leave, this generated controversy around him, especially because the fans believe that his attitude was not the best.
The youth spoke about his dreams and convictions for the television channel Youtube from the Spanish club: “I am very happy because I dreamed of it, I dreamed of it since I was very little. Being here makes me feel proud, but I want more and I want to continue working. I always strived for opportunities like this to come. At 14 I arrived at Atlético Nacional, I was a boy from a town that came to a large and important city in Colombia to pursue my career. Little by little I showed myself on the field and that allowed me to jump, always step by step. Then I arrived at the first team and needed months of adaptation alongside the confidence of the team. From there, I began to play important matches, classics in the league, Libertadores matches and that has driven me to get here.”.
