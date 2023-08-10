The team of National Athletic seeks to continue adding units to climb the rungs in the general table of Colombian soccer, and to be able to remove the thorn that stuck in them when they lost the most recent final of the competition.
Today at 90min we present you the latest news from the coffee team: recovered players, next game and with a ticket and a half in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.
For the return match against Racing de Avellaneda in the Libertadores, the purslane team will already have the players wed and Romanwho recovered from the inconvenience that afflicted them to now play the second leg.
The next commitment of the purslane will be this Thursday, when they face Racing in the second game of the round of 16 of Libertadores. The game will be played on the field of President Juan Domingo Perón, at 9:00 p.m. in Colombia’s central time,
In the first match played on Thursday, August 3, those led by coach William Amaral took an important advantage at home, beating the Argentine club by a score of 4-2. The purslane goals were the work of Zapata, Duque and a double from Cantera, to seal the victory.
Now, they will go for an away goal so that they can be mostly calm and avoid any surprise that may occur. This is how Atlético Nacional has a foot and a half in the quarterfinals in the competition.
