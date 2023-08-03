The team of National Athletic continues to work at a forced march to be able to achieve his second consecutive victory in the tournament that has just started.
The Verdolaga team debuted with a 1-1 draw against Once Caldas, while in the second match they beat Jaguares 2-1.
With 4 points, Colombia’s runners-up are momentarily in sixth place in the competition.
For now, here we present the latest news from the Atlético Nacional team: new reinforcements, next game, game in Libertadores and more.
The Verdiblanco team is already preparing to face Racing de Avellaneda in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.
The match will be played on the Atanasio Girardot court. The coffee club will seek to leave everything on the pitch in order to achieve a win and reach the return game more comfortable.
The Verdolaga club continues to strengthen itself to face this tournament in the best way, and this Tuesday they announced the signing of the footballer Robert Mejia. The midfielder successfully completed the medical exams and is already at the coach’s command to start working alongside his other teammates.
Colombian soccer player Andres Andradesuffered a torn cruciate ligament in training, a situation that has caused the annoyance of Alianza Lima fans, who have pointed out that the player had already been injured since Atlético Nacional.
The ‘Rifle’ explained that when he suffered the injury, he asked to rehabilitate with the purslane club, however, he received the resounding no from the manager.
“I had thought of making my recovery with Atlético Nacional, but unfortunately the president told me that it was not possible and they have their objections to not being able to do it and they are acceptable, but I hoped to be able to do it there”commented the player in an interview.
More Colombian soccer news:
#Latest #news #Atlético #Nacional #reinforcement #player #attacks #club
Leave a Reply