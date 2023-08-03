🗒️🟢⚪️ Those chosen by teacher Amaral to face Racing tomorrow for CONMEBOL Libertadores 🏆🌎⚽️#VamosVerde 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/tyzew2uucG – National Athletic (@nacionaloficial) August 2, 2023

The match will be played on the Atanasio Girardot court. The coffee club will seek to leave everything on the pitch in order to achieve a win and reach the return game more comfortable.

⏳🩺🟢⚪ At this time, Robert Mejía presents his medical examinations.#VamosVerde 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/nnc9JLoBf7 – National Athletic (@nacionaloficial) August 1, 2023

The doors of Nacional were closed to the Rifle 🤐 The Andrade Rifle suffered a knee injury and will have to undergo surgery. The player wanted to make the recovery at the Nacional headquarters, but Mauricio Navarro denied it 😐 pic.twitter.com/d7B8F8RNou — Eastman Radio Múnera (@RadioMunera) August 2, 2023

The ‘Rifle’ explained that when he suffered the injury, he asked to rehabilitate with the purslane club, however, he received the resounding no from the manager.

“I had thought of making my recovery with Atlético Nacional, but unfortunately the president told me that it was not possible and they have their objections to not being able to do it and they are acceptable, but I hoped to be able to do it there”commented the player in an interview.