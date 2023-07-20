He National Athletic They have already forgotten the disaster suffered in the grand final of the last tournament, and now they want to play a good role in this new tournament that they have started, where they are among the favorites to win the title.
we present you with the latest news from the Verdolaga team: new coach, in the crosshairs of a signing and more.
new technician
After the departure of Paulo Autuori from the Atlético Nacional team, the Verdiblanco team has already announced who will be their new helmsman.
After the various rumors that began to circulate about the new technical director, the Antioquia club mentioned that the opportunity will be given to William Amaral.
“William Amaral will be the property technical director from now on. Amaral will be accompanied by Caio Mello, who will officiate as technical assistant”they reported.
In search of goalscorer
The high command of Atlético Nacional continue working at forced marches to close a new signing in the upper part of the field. After the departure of Francisco Da Costa, who returned to Bolívar, now they want to hire an attacker.
According to information from the newspaper El Colombiano, among the soccer players surveyed are Tomás Molina, Ismael Díaz, Eric Ramírez and Juan Hurtado, four players from whom the contract could come.
next game postponed
The next match for Atlético Nacional was scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 22, when they would face the Águilas Doradas on the Alberto Grisales stadium, however, in a statement sent by Dimayor, it was argued that at the request of the Ministry of National Defense and the National Police, the match must have extensive security measures.
Until now, it is not known when the match will be played.
Atlético Nacional for sale?
In recent days, the information about the alleged interest of the Gilinski Group in buying the Verdiblanco team has been gaining strength. However, journalist John Eric Gómez denied the information.
“It is not true that the Gilinski group has made an offer for Nacional to the Ardilla Lulle organization. Nor will it, they are not interested in being in the soccer business.”wrote the journalist.
