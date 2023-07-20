OFFICIAL RELEASE 📄 William Amaral DT owned by Atlético Nacional pic.twitter.com/pDtREmU0UN – National Athletic (@nacionaloficial) July 19, 2023

After the various rumors that began to circulate about the new technical director, the Antioquia club mentioned that the opportunity will be given to William Amaral.

“William Amaral will be the property technical director from now on. Amaral will be accompanied by Caio Mello, who will officiate as technical assistant”they reported.

#Sports | Atlético Nacional seeks to give a ‘bombshell’ in what will be its new striker; reveal the list of candidates.https://t.co/qmKLkGa78a – Week Magazine (@SemanaRevista) July 18, 2023

According to information from the newspaper El Colombiano, among the soccer players surveyed are Tomás Molina, Ismael Díaz, Eric Ramírez and Juan Hurtado, four players from whom the contract could come.

We allow ourselves to inform the changes in the programming of Date 2 by #LigaBetPlayDIMAYOR II-2023, Date 1 by #TorneoBetPlayDIMAYOR II-2023 and the round of 16 IDA by #CopaBetPlayDIMAYOR 2023 👉 https://t.co/XSXPzOBZ3s pic.twitter.com/1bCwj5zufR — DIMAYOR (@Dimayor) July 19, 2023

Until now, it is not known when the match will be played.

It is not true that the Gilinski group made an offer for Nacional to the Ardilla Lulle organization. Nor will it, they are not interested in being in the football business. —John Eric Gomez (@jericgomezm) July 19, 2023

“It is not true that the Gilinski group has made an offer for Nacional to the Ardilla Lulle organization. Nor will it, they are not interested in being in the soccer business.”wrote the journalist.