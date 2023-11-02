Here are the latest news from Paisa Green:

This Wednesday, the purslane club announced that the helmsman John Bodmer He will continue as his strategist for 2024, after being in charge after the departure of the Brazilian William Amaral.

The coach has already been in charge for four games with a balance of two defeats and two wins, something that took several by surprise because it was thought that they would look for someone with more experience thinking about the club’s participation at the continental level.

“There is emotion and great responsibility, it is satisfying to feel the support of the entire institution. There is a great motivation and I always said it from the beginning, the idea here is to create greatness and go towards a great future with the institution”said the coach in a video shared by the team.

"There is emotion and great responsibility, it is satisfying to feel the support of the entire institution. There is a great motivation and I always said it from the beginning, the idea here is to create greatness and go towards a great future with the institution"

This Thursday, November 2, The King of Cups one of the objectives of the year is at stake, as it faces the second leg semi-final of the Colombia Cup against Deportivo Pereira, with the aim of overcoming a 2-0 loss suffered in the first match. The challenge will be even greater because they will receive the Matecaña team in the South Sports Center of Envigado, since the Atanasio Girardot will not be available due to other matters.

“It is a team that we know very well, already with a well-worked structure by the teacher. (Alejandro) Restrepo. But we believe that this Pereira that we are going to face will be a team that comes out to defend the result. But this is football and everything can change.”he pointed Bodmer in the run-up to the meeting.

This is the group called by teacher Bodmer to face Pereira for the second leg of the BetPlay Cup Semifinal.

The Brazilian Marcus Vinicius He is one of the most outstanding players in the Betplay Leaguehowever, has just descended with the Atlético Huilaso in 2024 I would change shirts.

In recent days it was said that Junior from Barranquilla and National Athletic They would be interested in him, taking into account that his contract with Opita ends and that he would not play in the second division.

On the subject, the journalist Javier Hernandez Bonnet confessed that Huila He has a plan with the 26-year-old midfielder taking into account the offers and interests that exist. The idea of ​​the opita is to buy a percentage of Marcus’ rights and then negotiate with another team to generate profits.

It seems that the big winner would be Juniorbecause the director of the Sports Blog on air he commented: “What they commented from Neiva is that Huila has a purchase option for 250 thousand dollars and is going to make it effective, because the process with Junior is already well advanced.”.

Journalist Javier Hernández Bonnet told Blu Radio that "Atlético Huila will make effective the purchase option for 250 thousand dollars that it has for Marcus Vinicius Felicio, because it is already well advanced in the process to sell him to Junior."

The midfielder is clear that the match against Pereira It will be hard, however, appealing to the greatness of the ‘King of Cups’hopes they can turn the slate around in the South Sports Center. The youth player is one of the team’s jewels and hopes to be key to being able to be in the grand final of the Cup. For the match, Dorlan Pabon is back but Nelson Deossa it will not be.

“I am convinced that we are going to turn the result around and we will work throughout the week to take another step towards the final in this match”I declare the Antioquian element.