We are three days away from seeing the regular phase of the 2023 Finalization Tournament end, of the Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia, and the runner-up National Athletic He remains in the fight for the title by appearing fifth in the table with 27 points.
Here we leave you the latest news from the purslane painting:
Squad renewal begins
He Paisa Green The technician’s process started on the wrong foot John Bodmerwho lost in their debut againstl Independent Medellín 2-1 and maintained doubts regarding the team’s future for the remainder of the 2023 season. Although the coach’s contract ends in December 2023, the objective of the board of directors is to leave a squad that was Led by three coaches in the year, it received all kinds of comments for its level and that the fans demand better football.
Since the beginning of the year the president Mauricio Navarro He made it clear that the team would go through a period of austerity to take care of its finances, which would imply that certain footballers would have to leave the institution because they are too expensive to maintain or due to poor play. According to Antena 2 Medellinthe two players who would leave in December are the Brazilian midfielder Gentle Jader, which arrived in January 2023. His contract ends in December 2023 as it is a loan without a purchase option. Another who would leave is the Uruguayan midfielder Maximiliano Canteraending early his loan that ends in June 2024.
Bodmer wants to improve defense for the Cup
After losing the classic against Medellinthe technician Jhon Jairo Bodmer was clear when he said that The King of Cups They must solve their problems in defense, since the offensive phase was very good in the duel, but errors in the posterior zone cost them the match.
“The institution pushes for very clear things. It is key to quickly adjust the balance that the team must have regardless of the game structure. Proposing does not take away responsibility from having preventions”he said at a press conference.
On the other hand, the helmsman said that he is in the process of assembling the squad that will face Deportivo Pereira in the semifinals of the Colombia Cupthis Thursday, October 19 at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium and dreaming of a place in the final that would give him, if he won, his first title as a coach.
“I feel comfortable doing what the institution requires. “We want to win on Thursday and bring a score that gives us peace of mind for the return leg.”he mentioned.
Franco Armani, on the purslane radar
This Wednesday it was announced from Argentina that The Green Paisa I would go with everything for the Argentine goalkeeper of the River Plate.
It was the Argentine journalist Hernan Castillo who reported when writing on their networks: “Atlético Nacional is going to come for Armani; It’s going to come, but thoroughly for Armani. Today in River they are going to say that they have no idea and it is true, but I know they are going to come”.
The goalkeeper was champion of the Libertadores Cup 2016 with National Athletic.
Bodmer clarified the situation of Sergio Mosquera
Sergio Mosquera arrived at National Athletic with great expectations, since his previous performance in Sports Tolima He was relevant, and in addition, he was a fan of the club, however, he faced physical problems that limited his contribution to the team at key moments.
When asked about the defender’s constant absences, considering the poor performance of Christian Zapatathe helmsman explained his choice, emphasizing that he did not want to risk his integrity and that he could soon start adding minutes on the field.
“At this moment I considered that Zapata was in a better moment than Sergio. Regarding Sergio, we cannot cover the sun with one hand. Sergio has been recovering from an injury and I cannot threaten his integrity. He is in a recovery process where we are measuring at what moment we are going to be able to put him into the competition and that he can have a number of important minutes”answered.
