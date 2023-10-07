Here we leave you the latest news from the purslane team:

El Verde wants to ensure his place in the home runs as soon as possible. That is why he will seek to achieve a good result this Saturday, October 7, when they visit Magdalena Union.

He Sierra Nevada Stadium It will be the stage where they will seek to add their second consecutive victory because they have just defeated Envigado 3-0 last day.

The last time these clubs met was last season when the greens won 2-0 in the Atanasio Girardot.

Those chosen by Professor Amaral to travel to the capital of Magdalena.#Let’sGoNational🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/6HYbgcwt4j — Atlético Nacional (@nacionaloficial) October 6, 2023

This Friday, October 6, the draw was held that defined the matches for the semifinals of the Colombian Cup, including the locations of the duels that will see the two teams playing in the grand final. However, the dates on which the matches will be held remain unknown, even though initially the calendar was agreed for them to be played in the third week of October. However, although official confirmation of the dates is missing, Antenna 2 shared what the days could be.

It would be Wednesday, October 18 when National Athletic visit the Deportivo Pereira, while the return would be agreed for Wednesday, November 1. At the same time, it was stipulated that in the Atanasio Girardot and in the General Santander The two finalists will be known.

🇨🇴 Atlético Nacional will play the semifinal of the 2023 Cup against Deportivo Pereira. Defines the local series. pic.twitter.com/TmZ1Pcl5dt — La Página Verdolaga (@LaPagVerdolaga) October 6, 2023

The second meeting of the Group A of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Women’s Cup where The Green Paisa thrashed 3-0 Caracas FC. The Purslanes’ game was characterized by stealing the ball and going all out on the counterattack, which allowed them to end the first half with a good advantage after goals from Manuela Gonzalez and Daniela Montoya at minute 38 and 42. Already in the complement, Yoreli Rincón managed to seal the score in the Olympian Pascual Guerrero. His next duel will be on October 8 against Barcelona SC.

The victory was consummated by the 🔟, with this BOMB. Yoreli Rincón 🇨🇴 scored the third goal for Atlético Nacional against Caracas on matchday 1 of group A of the #LibertadoresFEM with this spectacular finish. pic.twitter.com/xPBzOM6Nva — Mundo Pelota (@mundopelotanet) October 6, 2023

The prestigious magazine ‘The Guardian’ He set his eyes on one of the juvenile purslanes as he placed it on the Top 60 of the best young people in world football, highlighting that he is the only one of Colombia.

Is about Oscar Pereabarely 18 years old, who in 2023 has managed to exploit all his potential at the service of the King of Cupsafter having been in the under-17 category and attracting so much attention, to earn promotion.

“The winger made his debut coming off the bench in a match against La Equidad when the ‘purslane’ were closing in on a record 17th league title. “The astute player had been the star of the under-17 team.”described the medium in a note titled ‘Next Generation’.

Even the technician Cali America, Lucas Gonzalezformerly helmsman of Perea in the minor divisions, he described it like this: “He reminded me of Neymar, I had to have him on my team. “He is the best young talent I have worked with in my 15 years in football.”.

Finally, the British magazine added a bit of his personal story: “In absolute poverty in the coffee-growing foothills of the Andes, he lost his father when he was only a few months old. Desperate to succeed as a soccer player while his mother, Adriana María, struggled to make ends meet, he played for local teams before the Risaralda regional team, led by coach Diego PavaI will sign him”.