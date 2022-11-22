Here is the latest news from the Eagles:

The Uruguayan player is not a starter in the team, so he constantly sounds to leave Coapa and another interested in his services has just come out: Mazatlan FC. The others interested in the network breaker have been Atlas, Saints Lagoon Y Necaxa.

According to various media, the Cañoneros seek to incorporate him through a loan, something that does not convince the azulcrema board. The 24-year-old striker is valued at two million euros, according to the specialized site transfermartk.

THEY DON’T WANT TO PAY FINE 💵 Mazatlán will be involved in percentage problems, so they seek to reinforce the team in a good way. 💪🏼 “El Sol de Mazatlán” reports the loan intention they have with Federico Viñas. pic.twitter.com/lwr7zFyaGM – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) November 21, 2022

In the Qatar 2022 World Cup there are several footballers who are about to experience their last tournament, after having been present in five of them, being precisely the international stars Lionel Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldoas well as Andres Guardado Y Guillermo Ochoareason why the FIFA decided to give them a reconnaissance.

Even though it will be his fifth World Cup, ochoa He will barely see action in the third.

With Mexico’s roster release today, Guardado and Ochoa join Ronaldo and Messi as players who will make a FIFTH consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance 😳 🌎 pic.twitter.com/vJKXkXwpJp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 14, 2022

The coaching staff headed by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz seeks to reinforce the group with the Argentine Lucas Romeroof Avellaneda Independent.

Journalist Nahuel Ferreira indicated that The Red would be willing to negotiate it as part of the debt they have with the Eagles, although The doggy He is also wanted by Velez and other sets from abroad.

NOW • Lucas Romero, player of #Independent, interested in Cruzeiro. In the next few days they would raise an offer to Red for the player. He would join the offer of America from Mexico. The “Dog” contract expires in June 2023.

.

Follow me for more info 🙌👹 pic.twitter.com/yOe3ASo6Nr — Rojosoy18 (@RojoSoyInfo) November 22, 2022

the archer of America had a chat with the actor Eugenio Derbezwhere he assured that he is fully prepared to face Poland Y Argentinain addition to having faith to reach his sixth World Cup.

“I have always sought to play against the best, obviously you want to play and give them a good game, we want to beat them, play and show that you are also capable. We have our quality, that it will be difficult, yes, but what better than being in a World Cup with one of the best teams and footballers in history or perhaps the best in Messi”indicated.

“Fortunately injuries have respected me throughout my career and also the career of goalkeeper is longer than that of field players, I feel physically very good, mentally with desire and the illusion of continuing”ended.

“I don’t know if it’s my last World Cup. The injuries have respected me and the goalkeeper career is long-lived. Mentally I feel like continuing. It would be fantastic to make six World Cups”: Guillermo Ochoa pic.twitter.com/UX2UhjLGXK — Andre Marin (@andremarinpuig) November 21, 2022

For a few weeks it has been rumored that jonathan dos santos He would not continue with the team for the Clausura 2023, as he had to stay on the bench due to the high level of his teammates.

In the same way, in his social networks the midfielder has suggested that he could leave, since he uploaded a black and white photo with the club’s shirt, accompanied by the text ‘Title this @clubamerica’. After that, there were several reactions from fans who asked him not to leave.

At the end of it all, the contract of the lesser of the Two saints ends at the end of 2023.

Jonathan Dos Santos uploaded the following photo on social networks and part of the American fans took it as a farewell, despite having a contract with the team until 2023. 🦅📋❌ What do you think? Do you think I should be one of the casualties for the next tournament?🤔#TheBiggest💛 pic.twitter.com/ccRLnH2HqI – LosmasgrandesMX (@LosMasGrandesMX) November 20, 2022