Having had a great season in the 2022 Apertura did not help Club América so little, since it could not win the Liga MX title, therefore, it is already working thinking about the 2023 Clausura, where it hopes to get its revenge.
Here is the latest news from the Eagles:
Federico Viñas, with an offer to leave El Nido
The Uruguayan player is not a starter in the team, so he constantly sounds to leave Coapa and another interested in his services has just come out: Mazatlan FC. The others interested in the network breaker have been Atlas, Saints Lagoon Y Necaxa.
According to various media, the Cañoneros seek to incorporate him through a loan, something that does not convince the azulcrema board. The 24-year-old striker is valued at two million euros, according to the specialized site transfermartk.
FIFA highlights Ochoa along with other stars
In the Qatar 2022 World Cup there are several footballers who are about to experience their last tournament, after having been present in five of them, being precisely the international stars Lionel Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldoas well as Andres Guardado Y Guillermo Ochoareason why the FIFA decided to give them a reconnaissance.
Even though it will be his fifth World Cup, ochoa He will barely see action in the third.
America goes for Argentine reinforcement
The coaching staff headed by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz seeks to reinforce the group with the Argentine Lucas Romeroof Avellaneda Independent.
Journalist Nahuel Ferreira indicated that The Red would be willing to negotiate it as part of the debt they have with the Eagles, although The doggy He is also wanted by Velez and other sets from abroad.
Ochoa wants a sixth World Cup
the archer of America had a chat with the actor Eugenio Derbezwhere he assured that he is fully prepared to face Poland Y Argentinain addition to having faith to reach his sixth World Cup.
“I have always sought to play against the best, obviously you want to play and give them a good game, we want to beat them, play and show that you are also capable. We have our quality, that it will be difficult, yes, but what better than being in a World Cup with one of the best teams and footballers in history or perhaps the best in Messi”indicated.
“Fortunately injuries have respected me throughout my career and also the career of goalkeeper is longer than that of field players, I feel physically very good, mentally with desire and the illusion of continuing”ended.
Jonathan gives clues to a possible exit
For a few weeks it has been rumored that jonathan dos santos He would not continue with the team for the Clausura 2023, as he had to stay on the bench due to the high level of his teammates.
In the same way, in his social networks the midfielder has suggested that he could leave, since he uploaded a black and white photo with the club’s shirt, accompanied by the text ‘Title this @clubamerica’. After that, there were several reactions from fans who asked him not to leave.
At the end of it all, the contract of the lesser of the Two saints ends at the end of 2023.
