Club América is already preparing for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament. The Águilas have only registered two signings for the next championship: they signed Israel Reyes, who arrived from Puebla, and they gave Leo Suárez a second chance, after his loan with Santos Laguna expired.
The team led by Fernando Ortiz dominated the regular phase of the tournament in the Apertura 2022 and will seek to reach the final in the coming semester. The cream-blue team is still moving in the transfer market and will look to close a few more contracts before the tournament starts.
In a preseason duel, the Águilas prevailed against Cancún FC of the Expansion League. América won thanks to goals from Diego Valdés and Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez. Among some of the most outstanding notes of this duel is that Israel Reyes made his debut in a match with the jersey of the Coapa squad.
In addition to Leo Suárez, who will live his second spell with the Águilas, gave an assist to Diego Valdés to make it 1-0 in this friendly duel.
Although América began its preparation for the Clausura 2023 tournament on the right foot, it also received bad news: Diego Valdés was injured in the duel against Cancún. Shortly after opening the scoring, the Chilean had to be substituted as he received a tough tackle. His place was taken by the youthful Esteban Lozano.
Until now, the institution has not communicated what the condition of Valdés is and if it was only a blow or a more serious injury.
Las Águilas will return to activity next Thursday, December 15 when they face Necaxa in their debut in the friendly tournament called Copa Sky. In this championship, America will face, in addition to the Rayos, Cruz Azul, Pumas, Toluca.
