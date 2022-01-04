? LAST MOMENT! ? Alejandro Zendejas is in the details of being a soccer player for America, it could become official these days. ??? pic.twitter.com/bFMFBL4TxC – Americanist Hangover (@ResacaAmerica) January 3, 2022

The Mexican-American midfielder could leave the ranks of the Rayos del Necaxa to sign with the azulcremas.

According to the first reports, the American high command will seek the purchase of the player, so it is expected that it will be in the coming days when it becomes official.

Brian Ocampo, the possible signing of America that Sao Paulo ruled out as problematichttps://t.co/XHRMnLaCNk pic.twitter.com/cz6382ueiz – HalfTime (@mediottime) January 4, 2022

The player, who became a fundamental piece in the National team of Uruguay, remained as a free agent, so América raised his hand to take his services.

However, despite the continuing negotiations, not everything is rosy. And it is that River Plate already threw the house out the window to be able to sign him, although with a lower amount than that offered by the Mexican club.

? New reinforcement of the Eagles? ✅ Joao Rojas, an Ecuadorian footballer who plays for Emelec, could become America’s third signing for him # ScreamMexicoC22 ?? pic.twitter.com/ebqRnCZLHh – AS Mexico (@ASMexico) December 26, 2021

His current club is Emelec, where in the last season he has achieved 25 goals and 24 assists. The group would not look down on his departure, as long as the 2 million for his signing are paid.

WOULD IT BE A GREAT TRANSFER ??? https://t.co/QC1ls3P7Mq It transpired that Paul Arriola, an element of DC United, would be close to reaching the Eagles for the Clausura 2022. Find out the details of the negotiation: https://t.co/QC1ls3P7Mq pic.twitter.com/yvGn1aJGnG – Monumental Eagles (@AguilasMonu) December 29, 2021

Club América is interested in Joaquín Montecinos, a Chilean footballer for Audax Italiano. ?? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/l8cCS8jyQ8 – Draft Liga MX (@DraftFutMX) December 28, 2021

The player’s representative is the same as Diego Valdés, so there is good communication with the Azulcremas managers.

However, not only America wants it, since Cruz Azul is also interested in being able to sign it.