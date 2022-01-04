The team of Eagles of America He is ready to debut in the 2022 Apertura Tournament. Those led by coach Santiago Solari want to make a good contest once again, although this time they want to seal him with the long-awaited title.
Here we show you how they go the latest news about transfers in the whole of Coapa.
One of the soccer players that rotates in the orbit of the Águilas del América is Alejandro Zendejas.
The Mexican-American midfielder could leave the ranks of the Rayos del Necaxa to sign with the azulcremas.
According to the first reports, the American high command will seek the purchase of the player, so it is expected that it will be in the coming days when it becomes official.
In the last days the name of Brian Ocampo has sounded loudly to reinforce the America squad.
The player, who became a fundamental piece in the National team of Uruguay, remained as a free agent, so América raised his hand to take his services.
However, despite the continuing negotiations, not everything is rosy. And it is that River Plate already threw the house out the window to be able to sign him, although with a lower amount than that offered by the Mexican club.
Another element that could reach America is Joao Rojas. The 24-year-old Ecuadorian has been one of the main cards the team has for the attack.
His current club is Emelec, where in the last season he has achieved 25 goals and 24 assists. The group would not look down on his departure, as long as the 2 million for his signing are paid.
The player Paul Arriola It has also sounded to become a new element of America; Although it is true that there has not been a formal offer, there is interest from those in long pants to get the services of the DC United winger.
On the other hand, the ghosts of America closely follow Joaquin Montecinos, who plays for the Audax Italiano of the Chilean league.
The player’s representative is the same as Diego Valdés, so there is good communication with the Azulcremas managers.
However, not only America wants it, since Cruz Azul is also interested in being able to sign it.
At the time, Agustin Canobbio He was one of the players who rang the most to reach the Nest, however, as the days went by, interest was freezing, which has only remained in that, and not in a formal offer.
