André Jardine has made it very clear that his team suffers on the defensive side. Therefore, signing a central defender, more than a plus, would be a necessity for those from Coapa, who although they are not doing too badly in the Apertura 2023 tournament, are still not that dominant team that their fans always demand.
In search of a solution to this problem, in the last few hours the name of Racing de Avellaneda’s central defender has come up: Gonzalo Piovi. There is even talk that there is already a formal offer on the table, and that everything is in the hands of the Academy.
The problem is that Racing is asking for six million dollars and America would have put just over four million on the table. Transfer dropped? They have days to define it.
América’s search for that player who gives confidence in the defensive area does not stop, and another who has sounded strong in recent days is Junior Alonso. And, according to information from Fernando Esquivel, the Paraguayan footballer would be in the orbit of those from Coapa.
It is said that there are already talks between America and Krasnodar, to close what is necessary for Junio Alonso to arrive in Mexico, according to what is said, on a one-year loan with an option to buy. Will Junio Alonso be the central defender that América needs? Only time will tell.
In the last few hours, a photo of Miguel Layún wearing a lilac América t-shirt circulated on social networks, unleashing rumors that it could be the third uniform of the Águilas del América.
The curious thing about all this is that the images were not photographs as such of the Mexican soccer player wearing the jacket described above, but rather part of a promotional for a Konami video game in which Layún was seen wearing a jersey still unknown to the public. .
Curious way to filter it, right?
