Club América officially presented andre jardine as its new technical director for the Apertura 2023 tournament, along with this, the strategist already had his first duel led in the match against Monterrey in the United States.
In the coming days, the Azulcrema directive will continue to announce more movements for its squad as the new tournament begins and here we leave you with the most recent news from the team.
Finally, after several weeks of searching for a new DT, the Eagles closed the Brazilian andre jardine as their new helmsman and was officially presented in Coapa this week with the hope that he will be the one to lead them to the long-awaited championship.
The Azulcrema directive has already signed Kevin Alvarez to reinforce the right wing, however, the own garden He assured that there will be no bombings and they will work to see what reinforcements are needed, they will even turn to see the basic forces.
According to leaks from TNT Sports, Sergi Canos He would be the one chosen by the Azulcrema board to reinforce the Apertura 2023 squad. The European footballer would arrive from brentford from England,
The cream-blue club would be paying between 15 and 13 million dollars for his new reinforcement, an amount that would automatically make him the most expensive reinforcement in team history.
In the last preparation game of the Eagles against Rayados, Leonardo Suarez played as a hook, the same position that is already occupied by Diego Valdes and it is that for weeks there have been rumors about a possible exit, because from the outset he would already have competition in his position.
