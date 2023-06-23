WILL THERE BE BOMBS IN AMERICA? 💣

Jardine said that he has already spoken with Baños about the signings and said which players he would leave for.

And be careful, because he also pointed out the basic forces.

the question of @crh_oficial#FSRadioMX pic.twitter.com/NyMEsWsDU9

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) June 21, 2023