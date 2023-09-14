🚨🐯 Contrary to what many mention, Igor Lichnovsky has 2 ½ years left on his contract.

🔴 Next January the renewal of 2 more years will be automatically activated. The reason? Having become champion with Tigres UANL.

🔴 Although Igor was prevented from being renewed for % minutes… pic.twitter.com/MWyXRoGJYw

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) September 14, 2023