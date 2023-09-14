Since André Jardine took the reins of the America club, expressed to his leaders the need to sign a quality central defender who would give greater strength to the lower zone of the field. Names? They were left over. From the possibility of repatriating César: the ‘Puppy’ Montes, to the attempt to break the market by signing a world-class player, such as Sergio Ramos.
However, the solution was at home. And with just a few hours left until the pass market in Mexican territory closes, Tigers He approached the Azulcremas directors and offered to sign, on loan, the Chilean central defender Igor Licnhovsky.
At first it was said that América would not be interested in signing the player, that they had even already closed the doors to future negotiations and that they would face the 2023 Apertura tournament with what they have. However, in the end they ended up accepting the university students’ offer and the Chilean defender will dress in azulcrema for the remainder of this tournament, and in one of those until June.
The week of the national classic between America and Chivas It had a peculiarity for the Águilas del América. And on Tuesday, September 12, they began training… without the presence of their technical director, who had to be absent to undergo urgent surgery.
In his place was Paulo Rodrigues: technical assistant to the Brazilian strategist, who hopes to return to practice with the team in the coming days to fine-tune what is needed for the most important game of the regular season.
#Latest #news #America #signing #Igor #Lichnovsky #happened #André #Jardine
Leave a Reply