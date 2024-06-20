He America club fulfilled its objective of winning the two-time championship of the Liga MX and now he aims to be the first three-time champion in the history of short tournaments, so they are analyzing the changes that should be made to the squad.
After enjoying their well-deserved vacation, this Monday, June 17, the azulcrema team has already reported for the preseason, waiting to add new faces towards Apertura 2024.
Either way, here’s the latest Eagles news:
Juan Otero returns to El Nido after his time in Europe
The Colombian played in the Playoff to be promoted to The league of Spain with the Sporting GijonHowever, they were eliminated, so his loan with the team ended and he must return to the America. It has already been mentioned that the right winger will carry out the preseason with the squad, so he will be made available to the Brazilian coach André Jardine, with the aim of remaining in Mexico. To begin with, the South American could leave, so it would represent a market opportunity, since they could use him as a bargaining chip.
Santiago Baños assured that there is enough money to sign
The sports president of America announced that the team has enough money to bring in quality international reinforcements, after the Mexican Football Federation announced that they will regulate the contracts of foreigners.
“We will continue to bring players who make a difference on the field and who are also within our budget. Buying Liga MX players benefits the 18 clubs, there is a time when the team benefits, since they are the already proven players, there are teams that invest more and the medium-sized teams can benefit,” he declared.
America’s options for the left side
Now what Salvador Reyes is close to leaving Coapa to join Lion and the possible goodbye of Luis Fuentesthe Eagles are looking for possible replacements, despite having Cristian Calderon. During the week they approached the Uruguayan to sound out Juan Manuel Sanabria of the Atlético San Luisbut due to its high cost, they continue to consider options, among them, Osvaldo Rodriguez of La Fiera and Bryan Gonzalez of the Pachuca. Something that pleases the tuzo element, which is part of the template of Mexico for the America Cupis that he can also play as a left winger, a position that the Uruguayan could also lose Brian Rodriguez.
America would set conditions to renew Igor Lichnovsky
Despite all the controversies in which the Chilean got into during the Clausura 2024, he ended up being fundamental for the team’s title, therefore, the idea is to keep him within the squad, although he would be close to returning to Tigers. However, to keep him, the azulcrema team would have put some conditions in his new contract, at least that is what the journalist revealed. Ruben Rodriguez of the Record Diary. It should be remembered that his private life gave a lot to talk about, starting with his podcast ‘The Triiisecta’his trip to Formula One and the wedding of Santiago Gimenezthis last few days before the final return against Blue Cross.
Leo Fernández to compete with Diego Valdés
One of the players of the America The one who does not have a permanent replacement in his position is the Chilean, which is why someone would be sought to compete with him. It is for this reason that the Uruguayan would be being polled, as mentioned by the Record Diary. However, although the midfielder belongs to Tolucais on loan with the Penarol of Uruguay, where he is the owner, therefore, the Uruguayan team would be negotiating an extension of the loan. In any case, the interest of Millions It is real and they could look for it this summer or until December.
Luan Teixeira is followed closely
The azulcrema team would have the defender of the Palmeiras from Brazil, as indicated by a report from the AS Diary. “América has sent a formal offer to Palmeiras to permanently hire the Brazilian defender”it was informed.
The defender can play as a pivot in the middle of the two centre-backs, and he also has a contract with the club until December 2025, although he is willing to negotiate for an adequate offer. “América is expected to present an offer that covers the termination clause in the coming days. If an advantageous proposal arrives, Palmeiras will not put obstacles in the way of the transfer.”he continued.
It is known that the Toluca He is another of those who raise their hands for the center.
