After enjoying their well-deserved vacation, this Monday, June 17, the azulcrema team has already reported for the preseason, waiting to add new faces towards Apertura 2024.

Either way, here’s the latest Eagles news:

😓 Sporting does not give up on Juan Otero, although it assumes the difficulty of his return 🇨🇴 His club, América, has already started the preseason and doubts about its futurehttps://t.co/5hAwtZgWrF pic.twitter.com/Mr79Dxzjsw — Killer Asturias (@killer_asturias) June 19, 2024

“We will continue to bring players who make a difference on the field and who are also within our budget. Buying Liga MX players benefits the 18 clubs, there is a time when the team benefits, since they are the already proven players, there are teams that invest more and the medium-sized teams can benefit,” he declared.

😡 DON’T EVEN THINK OF A ‘FINANCIAL CONTROL’ FOR SIGNINGS!#CentralFOX | Santiago Baños says he is against the fact that they can limit budgets for hiring from América or any club 💰🦅https://t.co/iroFigBUHY — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) June 20, 2024

Heading to Copa América 🔜🏆 ✅ Bryan González made his debut with the senior team last December against Colombia. The 21-year-old youth player Tuzo is going for his first big challenge with the Tricolor. 🇲🇽#DatoTuzology 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/A5mGjsHh1J — NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPION 🌟 (@Tuzologia) June 19, 2024

Igor Lichnovsky Osorio, 41 games and is already a two-time champion with @America club! 🏆🏆 Should you stay in Coapa? 🦅🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/9jPCt3ILDU — TNT Sports México (@tntsportsmex) June 14, 2024

One of the players of the America The one who does not have a permanent replacement in his position is the Chilean, which is why someone would be sought to compete with him. It is for this reason that the Uruguayan would be being polled, as mentioned by the Record Diary. However, although the midfielder belongs to Tolucais on loan with the Penarol of Uruguay, where he is the owner, therefore, the Uruguayan team would be negotiating an extension of the loan. In any case, the interest of Millions It is real and they could look for it this summer or until December.

The defender can play as a pivot in the middle of the two centre-backs, and he also has a contract with the club until December 2025, although he is willing to negotiate for an adequate offer. “América is expected to present an offer that covers the termination clause in the coming days. If an advantageous proposal arrives, Palmeiras will not put obstacles in the way of the transfer.”he continued.

It is known that the Toluca He is another of those who raise their hands for the center.