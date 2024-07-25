For now, the blue-cream team will focus on the Leagues Cup 2024where it already has the privilege of avoiding the Group Stage and waiting in the round of 32 as it is the champion of Mexican soccer, but in order not to lose rhythm, it will first face off in friendlies against Chelsea and Aston VillaJuly 31 in Atlanta and Saturday, August 3 in Chicago, respectively.

Here is the latest news from America:

Both the national team and Rodolfo Cota They were present at the inauguration of a court located in the Colonia Peralvillo, in Mexico City, with the name of Bichampionshipwhere they lived with several children and even fought over a small game.

“It is an honor to be here, we came to show the children that dreams can come true, obviously we have the dream of being three-time champions. It does not sound far-fetched that the team can reach a stage like that, the team is well-organized, and today, living with children, I think, motivates us even more.”the full-back indicated.

And now, El Búfalo revealed in an interview for TUDN His reaction when he found out that the two-time champion sought him out to be his reinforcement, something that was very intense.

“I was at my son’s graduation party when I received the news, my legs were shaking. Everything we did, all the effort and everything else was going to be rewarded and nothing, it was like a very big motion”he declared.

“As a soccer player, you just arrive in this country and you know the greatness of this club and what it means to wear this shirt, and especially since I’m coming after a two-time championship, that’s a nice part that motivates me. I say: ‘The two-time champion came to look for me, there must be a reason.’ I may not have had my best soccer year in Monterrey, but having this opportunity certainly boosted my confidence and obviously prepared me for the pressure of being in this club.”he concluded.

“On my mind there is only the three-time championship. There is nothing else. I have been in Santos for several years, I decided to be in this club, I knew the dimension and long before I knew that I was going to obtain a two-time championship. It is a team that always competes in the first places. In one way or another I always wanted to play in this team.”declared the former Saints Laguna.

“I am aware of what this fan base is, of what a good or bad match can mean. I am willing to accept all criticism, even the worst, to serve as a driving force to help me improve. If we are doing well, we must not lose our footing, and if things are not going well, we must accept criticism, even the worst, and try to find the best version of ourselves. You might think that it is a very egocentric team with the quality of the players, but once you are inside you realise that we are all one more.”term.

