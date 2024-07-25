The Eagles of America They have not had the expected start in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXas they have two defeats and two victories, although this is partly because they have not been able to count on their entire squad.
For now, the blue-cream team will focus on the Leagues Cup 2024where it already has the privilege of avoiding the Group Stage and waiting in the round of 32 as it is the champion of Mexican soccer, but in order not to lose rhythm, it will first face off in friendlies against Chelsea and Aston VillaJuly 31 in Atlanta and Saturday, August 3 in Chicago, respectively.
Here is the latest news from America:
Two reinforcements before the Leagues Cup
In El Nido, two players were finally reported who have not been able to debut in the Apertura 2024, it is about the Chilean Diego Valdes and the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguezwho participated in the Copa America 2024However, unlike the Uruguayan, the Andean was recovering from a blow he received in the South American competition.
Israel Reyes thinks about the third championship
In an interview with the newspaper The universalthe defender expressed his commitment to the team led by the Brazilian André Jardine to achieve the third championship, since they have a great squad to achieve that dream.
Both the national team and Rodolfo Cota They were present at the inauguration of a court located in the Colonia Peralvillo, in Mexico City, with the name of Bichampionshipwhere they lived with several children and even fought over a small game.
“It is an honor to be here, we came to show the children that dreams can come true, obviously we have the dream of being three-time champions. It does not sound far-fetched that the team can reach a stage like that, the team is well-organized, and today, living with children, I think, motivates us even more.”the full-back indicated.
Rodrigo Aguirre explained his feelings for America
Although his performance with Striped left much to be desired in the last year, the Uruguayan had a perfect debut with the blue-cream club by scoring the winning goal over Juarez when entering change.
And now, El Búfalo revealed in an interview for TUDN His reaction when he found out that the two-time champion sought him out to be his reinforcement, something that was very intense.
“I was at my son’s graduation party when I received the news, my legs were shaking. Everything we did, all the effort and everything else was going to be rewarded and nothing, it was like a very big motion”he declared.
“As a soccer player, you just arrive in this country and you know the greatness of this club and what it means to wear this shirt, and especially since I’m coming after a two-time championship, that’s a nice part that motivates me. I say: ‘The two-time champion came to look for me, there must be a reason.’ I may not have had my best soccer year in Monterrey, but having this opportunity certainly boosted my confidence and obviously prepared me for the pressure of being in this club.”he concluded.
Alan Cervantes declared his love for America
The red-and-white youth player became one of the Águilas’ reinforcements for this semester and despite having been trained at the rival club, he declared his love for the club by saying that he always had the illusion of wearing the blue-cream jersey.
“On my mind there is only the three-time championship. There is nothing else. I have been in Santos for several years, I decided to be in this club, I knew the dimension and long before I knew that I was going to obtain a two-time championship. It is a team that always competes in the first places. In one way or another I always wanted to play in this team.”declared the former Saints Laguna.
“I am aware of what this fan base is, of what a good or bad match can mean. I am willing to accept all criticism, even the worst, to serve as a driving force to help me improve. If we are doing well, we must not lose our footing, and if things are not going well, we must accept criticism, even the worst, and try to find the best version of ourselves. You might think that it is a very egocentric team with the quality of the players, but once you are inside you realise that we are all one more.”term.
Brian Rodriguez’s future remains up in the air
He Penarol Uruguay has not given up on the idea of signing the left winger, as it made a peculiar offer to the Americapromising to raise its value on the market. The Charcoal miners They have reportedly proposed a loan with a charge for five months without an option to buy, this in exchange for giving the Uruguayan minutes to raise his cost. Coapa has not given an answer and it seems that there will not be one because they do not like the nature of the deal. Rayito has a value of four million euros according to specialized sites and has a contract until June 2026.
