Latest news from America: possible casualties, fans ask for Ochoa’s departure and Lara’s words after the semifinal

At Eagles of America It has been difficult for them to overcome the bitter pill suffered after the elimination at the hands of Toluca in the semifinals. After being the wide favorite to take the title and after the painful setback, they now seek to turn the page to prepare for the upcoming tournament,
Here we present the latest news from the azulcrema team: the possible first casualties, Lara’s words after the elimination, the fans ask for Ochoa to leave and more.
possible exits
Although it is true that there is still nothing official regarding the departures of the club, it is speculated that the first casualties would be those of Roger Martínez, Federico Viñas, Miguel Layún, Jürgen Damm, Sebastián Cáceres, Bruno Valdez, Miguel Layún and Possibly Guillermo Ochoa.
Without a doubt, a clean one is expected in Coapa after the resounding failure that was consummated due to the defeat against Toluca.
Fans ask for Ochoa’s departure
The brands after the disaster against Toluca are more alive than ever. The fans are one of the most hurt and they have attacked the Mexican goalkeeper William Ochoa. Through social networks they have demanded the head of the Tricolor meta, this due to the errors registered in the two games of the semifinal.
The first words of Emilio Lara after the elimination
One of the men most noted for his unfortunate performance at the end of the game against Toluca was emilio lara. The youthful and new promise of America lost his head and began the quarrel against Toluca players, which caused the fans to turn against him for reprehensible acts.
After the game, in an interview Lara limited herself to thanking for the opportunity received in the tournament, and wants to continue in the club.
‘First of all, I appreciate the support shown in this tournament, which I am sure will be the first of many being part of the first team of America’you can read.
America after Gorriarán
One of the so-called ‘big fish’ in the leg market is Fernando Gorriaran. The player from Santos Laguna is the player of desire for various important clubs in Liga MX, and one of them is América.
The managers have already contacted the high command of Torreón to sit down to negotiate and, possibly, reach good terms, so it is not unreasonable that in the next tournament he will be seen playing in the country’s capital.
