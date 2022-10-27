Latest news from America: possible casualties, fans ask for Ochoa’s departure and Lara’s words after the semifinal

AMERICA 🦅 The current situation of 2 players, NO RENEWAL for 6 MONTHS 🇵🇾 BRUNO VALDEZ: steps taken for his departure, last case; rescission by mutual agreement. 🇨🇴 ROGER MARTÍNEZ: he is free to negotiate his arrival with another team. At the moment, Directive has no intention. pic.twitter.com/G8zYgLm0Qv – Fernando Esquivel ✌🏼 (@fer_esquivel22) October 26, 2022

Without a doubt, a clean one is expected in Coapa after the resounding failure that was consummated due to the defeat against Toluca.

After the game, in an interview Lara limited herself to thanking for the opportunity received in the tournament, and wants to continue in the club.

‘First of all, I appreciate the support shown in this tournament, which I am sure will be the first of many being part of the first team of America’you can read.

QUOTED 🟢⚪🔝 Fernando Gorriaran has been the object of desire of several teams in the league. 📍The capital has been present, Cruz Azul, Pumas and America have already asked about him and there is a chance that he will abandon the warriors according to Fox Sports. WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN? pic.twitter.com/8YhC7xDzTG – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) October 27, 2022

The managers have already contacted the high command of Torreón to sit down to negotiate and, possibly, reach good terms, so it is not unreasonable that in the next tournament he will be seen playing in the country’s capital.