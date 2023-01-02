Last Friday, those led by coach Fernando Ortíz closed the preseason in a friendly game against Pachuca, so they are prepared for the semester that is about to start.

Here we present the latest news from the American team.

It was in 2016 when the Ecuadorian signed with the America from the Vitesse of the Netherlands. In 2002, an off-pitch issue due to legal disputes with his wife led to his departure from Nido, to sign with Atlas, after a year, he defended the cause of Xolos de Tijuana.

Today look at the coming year majestic and bold.

It is the song of the one who comes to triumph.

Happy New Year 2023 to all the Eagles of America 🦅#SomosAmerica 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/snRhkAalqu — Club America (@ClubAmerica) January 1, 2023

“The scoring championship is something that I didn’t have time to suffer, it hurt me a lot not to have won it by one goal, I didn’t have time to clean that from my head, to analyze it and regret it because the league came and immediately the World Cup, it’s something It hurt a lot and I still have the thorn that it can be done”he commented in an interview.

Raúl Jiménez on loan for six months. Yes or No?#MUFC pic.twitter.com/cWrDnskRvC — Andrés United 🔰 – Manchester United (@20legend4) January 2, 2023

The club board has a plan to be able to sign the Wolverhampton striker. Despite the fact that Jiménez still has a current contract with the English club, the higher-ups want a transfer as a loan, which would be accompanied by a mandatory purchase option, so that in this way they can convince the Wolves of the transfer.