This week the Closing Tournament 2023 will begin and the set of eagles of america is ready for his debut.
Last Friday, those led by coach Fernando Ortíz closed the preseason in a friendly game against Pachuca, so they are prepared for the semester that is about to start.
Here we present the latest news from the American team.
Player leaves the country
Football player Renato Ibarra He left Mexico after 6 years in Aztec territory. After his time with teams like Atlas and Tijuana, the player with a card belonging to the Azulcrema team, was transferred to the Liga de Quito of Ecuadorian soccer as a loan with a purchase option.
It was in 2016 when the Ecuadorian signed with the America from the Vitesse of the Netherlands. In 2002, an off-pitch issue due to legal disputes with his wife led to his departure from Nido, to sign with Atlas, after a year, he defended the cause of Xolos de Tijuana.
league debut
Next Saturday the Águilas del América will be making their debut in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, when they receive a visit from the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro on the field of the Azteca Stadium. You can enjoy the game through the TUDN signal o’clock at 5:00 p.m.
Henry Martin’s New Year’s Wish
With the arrival of this new year, the illusions in the Mexican striker henry martin They are renovated, and you want to get rid of the thorn for this 2023 that has just started.
“The scoring championship is something that I didn’t have time to suffer, it hurt me a lot not to have won it by one goal, I didn’t have time to clean that from my head, to analyze it and regret it because the league came and immediately the World Cup, it’s something It hurt a lot and I still have the thorn that it can be done”he commented in an interview.
América’s plan to convince Jiménez to return
América continues to analyze the next reinforcements for the contest that is about to start, and one of its main objectives is to repatriate Raul Alonso Jimenez.
The club board has a plan to be able to sign the Wolverhampton striker. Despite the fact that Jiménez still has a current contract with the English club, the higher-ups want a transfer as a loan, which would be accompanied by a mandatory purchase option, so that in this way they can convince the Wolves of the transfer.
#Latest #news #America #league #debut #player #leaving #country #Henry #Martins
Leave a Reply