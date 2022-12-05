For now, here we present the latest news that has emerged about the cream-blue outfit: Raúl Jiménez in sight, Sky Cup matches, World Cup report and more.

The Sky Cup matches

The first match will be against Rayos del Necaxa on December 15, at the Nemesio Díez Stadium at 5:00 p.m. The second game will be on the 19th of the same month and in the same building, now against the Red Devils of Toluca.

Finally, those led by ‘Tano’ close group activity one day before Christmas Eve, being December 23 when they measure forces against the Pumas, in a match to be played in Ciudad Universitaria at 7:00 p.m.

The rumor grows about the possible arrival of Raúl Jiménez to Club América, it would be the second Mexican reinforcement that Santiago Baños was referring to, the first was Israel Reyes. The version that the striker would arrive as a final purchase to the nest is handled. #Go Americ pic.twitter.com/FhbNGHKoju – TerritorioAguila (@TerritorioA2017) December 5, 2022

After having discreetly participated in the World Cup, the striker from Tepeji del Río could become the new signing of América for the start of the Clausura 2023.

The first reports indicate that the striker would have a foot and a half away from the Wolves, and his next destination would be in Mexican soccer with the club of his loves.

Due to his little activity in Europe, coach Gerardo Martino decided to leave him out of the World Cup squad, which has caused a downturn in the ‘young wonder’.