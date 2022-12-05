The eagles of america They continue in preseason prior to the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament. Those led by coach Fernando Ortíz are motivated and want to play a good role in the upcoming tournament.
For now, here we present the latest news that has emerged about the cream-blue outfit: Raúl Jiménez in sight, Sky Cup matches, World Cup report and more.
World Cup players report
After having completed their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Mexican team, the América players who were called up for the fair Guillermo Ochoa, Nestor Araujo, Y Henry MartinThey will not be on vacation for a while longer.
These elements are about to report to the team, to immediately break ranks and spend the December period with their family.
Sky Cup matches
Before closing 2022, the Águilas del América will be disputing the sky cupwhere they are located in Group A and will face 4 teams from Liga MX.
The first match will be against Rayos del Necaxa on December 15, at the Nemesio Díez Stadium at 5:00 p.m. The second game will be on the 19th of the same month and in the same building, now against the Red Devils of Toluca.
Finally, those led by ‘Tano’ close group activity one day before Christmas Eve, being December 23 when they measure forces against the Pumas, in a match to be played in Ciudad Universitaria at 7:00 p.m.
Raúl Jiménez in sight
In recent days, much has been said about the interest in the Wolverhampton player. Raul Alonso Jimenez.
After having discreetly participated in the World Cup, the striker from Tepeji del Río could become the new signing of América for the start of the Clausura 2023.
The first reports indicate that the striker would have a foot and a half away from the Wolves, and his next destination would be in Mexican soccer with the club of his loves.
America would look for Diego Lainez
Another of the possible returns is that of Diego Laínez. The Americanist board wishes to have among its ranks one of its most outstanding homegrown players in recent years, since nothing is going well on the Old Continent.
Due to his little activity in Europe, coach Gerardo Martino decided to leave him out of the World Cup squad, which has caused a downturn in the ‘young wonder’.
