The Eagles of America They continue to live in the Leagues Cup 2024 next to the Mazatlanas the only two representatives of the Liga MXso they are still aiming to win a new trophy.
For now, it’s time to find out the latest news from the blue-cream club:
Brian Rodriguez highlighted the team’s rebelliousness in overcoming St. Louis City
The great hero of the Eagles to seal the pass to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup It was the Uruguayan who scored a double and also highlighted the ability and rebelliousness of his teammates to seal the comeback, although he also acknowledged the mistakes made.
“Their goals were very good, but I think they are our mistakes that we should not make, but these are things that happen in football. There was an immediate reaction and I think that shows the team’s rebelliousness and the desire to move forward in the face of adversity. That was what we wanted, to advance to the next round as soon as possible and to want to be among the best, that was what we wanted, what this club and the people command. That’s where we are.”said El Rayito for the club’s official channels in YouTube.
How long will Javairo DIlrosun be out?
During the round of 16 of the Leagues Cupthe Dutchman suffered an injury that took him off the field of play, setting off alarm bells. However, the first report is not encouraging, since according to the journalist Carlos Ponce de Leon of the Record DiaryThe European will not play in the next phase of the binational tournament, as he will be out of action for a month, but the resonance and the final study are still awaited to know the true time.
When does America play the quarterfinals?
After the drama series against St. Louis Citythose from Coapa already have a new rival: Colorado Rapidswho was the executioner of TolucaThe duel will be next Saturday, August 17 at the Dignity Health Sports Park from Carson, California, at 8:00 p.m.
The other Aztec team that is still alive in the competition is Mazatlanwhich will clash that same day against the Philadelphia Unionin it Subaru Park.
Sebastian Caceres will reappear in the quarterfinals
For the round of 16 clash, the Brazilian coach André Jardine He put in the central defense Nestor Araujowho had a good role, that because the Uruguayan was physically exhausted, remembering that just in the round of 32 he was injured against Atlas. After making it to the quarterfinals, the South American coach spoke at a press conference and mentioned that the defender is fine, but they did not want to risk him in the round of 16, making it clear that he will be back in the quarterfinals.
Jardine revealed the reason for Mexico’s failure in the Leagues Cup
In a press conference, the Brazilian coach shared the reasons why he considers the dominance of the MLS about the Aztec teams.
“It is practically impossible to be at our best now, not just us, all Mexicans are going through something similar, it is a little more difficult for us because of the little time we had; we had a little vacation time, the players were at their physical limit”he explained.
