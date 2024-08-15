For now, it’s time to find out the latest news from the blue-cream club:

“Their goals were very good, but I think they are our mistakes that we should not make, but these are things that happen in football. There was an immediate reaction and I think that shows the team’s rebelliousness and the desire to move forward in the face of adversity. That was what we wanted, to advance to the next round as soon as possible and to want to be among the best, that was what we wanted, what this club and the people command. That’s where we are.”said El Rayito for the club’s official channels in YouTube.

Brian Rodriguez gives the advantage again to Club América

Javairo Dilrosun suffered a muscle injury in #LeaguesCup2024

Javairo Dilrosun suffered a muscle injury in Leagues Cup 2024 before the match against St. Louis City SC and is expected to be out for at least 3 to 4 weeks. There is concern at Club América due to the lack of wingers. Brian Rodríguez is the only option on that wing at the moment.

The other Aztec team that is still alive in the competition is Mazatlanwhich will clash that same day against the Philadelphia Unionin it Subaru Park.

We want to be in the semi-finals! America vs. Colorado Rapids

📅 August 17, 8:00 p.m.

🏟️ Dignity Health Sports Park

🎟️ https://t.co/JzLT1d0Tr8 Join us in these 4th finals 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/gt9skIEeoN — Club America (@ClubAmerica) August 15, 2024

“It is practically impossible to be at our best now, not just us, all Mexicans are going through something similar, it is a little more difficult for us because of the little time we had; we had a little vacation time, the players were at their physical limit”he explained.