🏟️⚠️ Junior: the sanction against his fans for starring in excesses in Techo was announced ⛔️👎 Assault on a referee and invasion of the field were the fouls of the fans during the duel against Equidadhttps://t.co/eHIEHLDmGd – Caracol Sports (@CaracolDeportes) August 22, 2023

This Wednesday, August 23, the women’s América de Cali 👹 lost the first match in the Women’s Cup, against AC Milan. The ‘scarlets’ are already setting their sights on the match for third place in this competition 🏆https://t.co/3flIsxhf6R – Goal Snail (@GolCaracol) August 23, 2023

In this way, they will now face River Plate, a team that fell 6-0 in a scandalous rout against Atlético de Madrid for third place in the competition.

☀☕ “The team means a lot to the fans and we understand it” Lucas González, coach of América.#FirstTouch pic.twitter.com/V9u4zy6sTJ — Win Sports TV (@WinSportsTV) August 23, 2023

“No, it only takes a few games. That’s how Guimarães started, we endured it and he was champion, that’s how Juan Cruz started, we endured it and he was champion. You have to give him a margin of waiting ”he commented in an interview.

“The man knows, but we have important absences in defense and we have to improvise, but players are almost coming back and using players in the position that they are. But the man knows and works and when you work, sooner than later, the results come “sentenced,