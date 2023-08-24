This Tuesday through a statement, the Bogota Secretariat reported that Junior fans will not be able to enter the Metropolitan for misconduct in the previous game, where they attacked the assistant referee with a bottle. It was at minute 90′ when the violent event took place, this after the equalizing goal of the La Equidad team.
The América de Cali women’s team made its debut with the wrong foot in The Women’s Cup Spain, losing by a score of 2-0 against Milan at the Wanda Alcalá de Henares Sports Center.
In this way, they will now face River Plate, a team that fell 6-0 in a scandalous rout against Atlético de Madrid for third place in the competition.
After the bad results of the América de Cali team, and when it was thought that coach Lucas González was sitting on a powder keg, the manager appeared Tulio Gomez to support one hundred percent the work that the young strategist is doing, and is confident that they can become champions of the contest,
“No, it only takes a few games. That’s how Guimarães started, we endured it and he was champion, that’s how Juan Cruz started, we endured it and he was champion. You have to give him a margin of waiting ”he commented in an interview.
“The man knows, but we have important absences in defense and we have to improvise, but players are almost coming back and using players in the position that they are. But the man knows and works and when you work, sooner than later, the results come “sentenced,
