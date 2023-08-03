The set of cali america It is in tenth place in Colombian soccer, where so far they have 4 units in the fledgling contest.
The team led by coach Alexander Guimaraes continues to work hard to keep adding points, and in their most recent game they drew 1-1 against Pasto.
For now, here we present the latest news that has emerged in the Americanista team: the club bought a player’s letter, the real reason why they rejected Rangel and more.
The Red Devils team continues to add players to its squad to face the tournament in the best possible way. After the hiring of the Colombian Edwin Cardona, now they could buy the letter from the Argentine Philip Aguilarwho works as a central defender and is one of the prospects to reach the club.
One of the players who sounded the most to return to the América de Cali team is Michael Rangel, to whom the club’s fans are very fond of what they have delivered. However, the director of América, Mauricio Romero, made it clear that they will not sign the player.
“Rangel’s theme is every 6 months and is something recurring. We have been very clear that it is not in America’s plans to hire Michael. We have said it many times, but now that he has been in Pascual those questions come back, but we are repetitive in our response to it “he commented in an interview.
For now, the Americanista team is already preparing to play their next game in the Colombian league, when next Sunday, August 6, they will face La Equidad as a visitor, on the field of Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campín’.
