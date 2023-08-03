👹🎙️ Mauricio Romero clarified the issue of the Lanús defender, who has been sounding like a reinforcement for América https://t.co/1ywYIzVokT – Futbolred.com (@futbolred) August 3, 2023

Michael Rangel is not in the club’s plans, Mauricio Romero in @SmokeFreeZone pic.twitter.com/f5vGmNA0xF — JORGE PUERTO LADINO™ (@jorgepubliradio) August 2, 2023

“Rangel’s theme is every 6 months and is something recurring. We have been very clear that it is not in America’s plans to hire Michael. We have said it many times, but now that he has been in Pascual those questions come back, but we are repetitive in our response to it “he commented in an interview.