Here the latest news from the scarlet club:

A decision by the red club was to put more of its players on the market, because if they did not have minutes in the first team, they would loan them to other teams.

Many end their contracts in December of this year and there are several striking names that could be taken into account by the coach. Lucas Gonzalez. Those assigned are Joider Micolta (Cúcuta Deportivo), Eber Moreno (Deportivo Pereira), Carlos Cortés (Cortuluá), Didier Pino (Deportivo Pasto) and Yáliston Martínez (Orsomarso).

Already in conversation with ‘The Sports Band’President Mauricio Romero spoke on the topic: “We have to wait for the agreements to end, all of them are on loan with some purchase and it is too early to be able to define it. On our part, it is not the time for incorporations or departures either. Wait to see what is going to be defined”.

#AmericaDeCali He has 3 youth players on loan with very good performance in his teams. Eber Moreno in Pereira (Colombia Under 23 Team), Carlos Cortés in Cortulua (Colombia Under 23 Team) and Joider Micolta in Cúcuta, an extreme that Lucas may like. There is a future in @AmericadeCali pic.twitter.com/jzWussK5P2 — Jairo Olarte (@jairoolartes) October 22, 2023

The Red Devils hope to beat Bucaramanga to ensure they are top of the group in the semifinals. Anyway, The Mechita has already published on its social networks the price table corresponding to the season tickets for the three games that will be played at home.

For a single match it ranges from $40,000 pesos in the south stand to $114,000 in the second floor west stand, while the subscription for three games is from $90,000 in the south to $290,000 in the west.

The club said that the season tickets go on sale this Thursday, November 2, with priority for old subscribers, who would have a 15 percent discount.

🇦🇹 Scarlet Fan, starting tomorrow, November 2, you will be able to purchase your subscription to join us in the semi-final home runs of the BetPlay League 2023-II. 👹 🤩 15% discount for old subscribers. 🎟️ Buy your subscription at https://t.co/AF2mQz0FKG or SuperGIROS. ❤️… pic.twitter.com/233lmfbQtr — América de Cali (@AmericadeCali) November 1, 2023

A few days ago we started talking about the call for Juan Camilo Portilla with the selection of Colombia for the FIFA date of November, where it will be played against Brazil and Paraguay.

In dialogue with ‘The Sports Band’President Mauricio Romero He commented that the option does exist, but nothing concrete is yet.

“He has a theme that he will surely miss a game because of the possibility he has of making it to the national team, in case that materializes. “We have had information that there is a possibility that they could call him, but that will depend on the statement made by the Federation when the summoned players are announced.”he explained.

It is mentioned that among those summoned to the Cali Americaapart from Portholeare Edwin Cardona, Cristian Barrios and Darwin Quintero.

🚨 Juan Camilo Portilla del @AmericadeCali It will be one of the great novelties of the @FCFSeleccionCol to face Brazil (in Barranquilla) and Paraguay (in Asunción) for the World Cup qualifiers. The call is from November 13 to 21👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KG0QIlcOQw — Nany Flórez (@NanyFlorezA) October 28, 2023

Opinions remain divided regarding the job of the helmsman, as those people who constantly question him remain latent, especially those who say that he defends quite poorly. Throughout the press conferences he has used the phrase ‘Not bad for a team that supposedly defends badly’which is why he was questioned about this topic and who it was really aimed at.

“I love my profession and I learned to do it relatively well. I have learned that even when we have a hard time, to take things with humor. Since ‘Lucas was annoying’, I take it with grace and I think that ‘he defends badly’ is the same; I take things with humor. I keep listening to the criticism, which often seems not to be objective”he indicated.

“If you look objectively, America defended poorly in two specific games: where they scored seven goals against us in two games, five of those seven goals were penalties, three penalties in one game, that cannot happen, but since that happened , America learned to defend well. That’s why I take it with humor when there are comments that people say that America still defends badly.”he finished.