Here is the latest news about The Red Devils:

Prior to Classic Vallecaucano 301 in the history, The Mechita announced the arrival of the Argentine defender with international experience. The defender arrives from Hurricane of his country, a club with which he ended his contractual relationship recently.

The new signing could play Classic Vallecaucano against Deportivo Calias long as the documentation arrives on time, if so, the decision would be purely the technician’s Lucas Gonzalez.

Official, Gastón Sauro 🇦🇷 center back new player @AmericadeCali. pic.twitter.com/NWdqD2bhVN — Max Martinez (Maxlavoz)🎙️⚽☕ (@Maxlavoz) September 9, 2023

After the recent victory against Santa Fe and Oil Alliancethe Scarlets are among the eight classifieds, which has excited fans to achieve good things in September, a month that has a good number of commitments.

For this reason, the coach Lucas Gonzalez He spoke about the string of games that the American team has had, since they have played three games in one week, in addition to the fact that two of those three have been on a visit.

“It is difficult for us to simply be able to do what we did in the first half due to the accumulation of fatigue and this is the main enemy of the players”said the helmsman.

La Mechita issued a medical report where it announced the health status of several players. In the document there was good news, the recovery of Facundo Suarez, who is already doing medium intensity work and is expected to be fully recovered in a week. However, the state of Cristian Arrieta, Edwin Velasco and Edwin Cardona It’s not so optimistic.

The luxury reinforcement for this semester has a sprained ankle and must undergo an imaging study to estimate a recovery time. This means that the former Boca Juniors player will not be in the classic and it is still unknown how long he will be out.

🚨 🔴 @AmericadeCali| EDWIN CARDONA is in doubt for the classic due to a blow to his ankle. Today he did not train alongside the group. They will wait for it until the last minute. pic.twitter.com/ogtsWKYcIp — Leonel Cerrudo ⭐️⭐️⭐️🏆🇦🇷 (@leonelcerrudo) September 8, 2023

This Thursday, the team received bad news, after a scandalous fine was announced that it will have to pay due to the unseemly moment that the players of the Cali team and the Colombian National Police went through in recent days after a confrontation against Barranquilla Junior.

The controversy broke out when the team was trying to leave the stadium to go to the bus, however, when some officials from the National Police went to deliver a summons to one of the players, tempers began to heat up between the uniformed officers of both parties.

cali america will have to pay a sum of 13 million 920 thousand pesos.

💰 Fine of $13,920,000 Colombian pesos, to América de Cali after the fight that occurred with the Police at the end of the match against Junior in Barranquilla.

❌ Juan Camilo Portilla was sanctioned with two dates, and will also have a financial fine of $773,333 COP. pic.twitter.com/qCvaeAE8om — The Ball Owners (@ddelbalon) September 8, 2023

This week, La Mechita did not show solidity in its game against Envigadolast in the table, generating concern among the scarlet fans and therefore, the journalist Ivan Mejia He reacted on social networks and went after the helmsman, because he did not forgive him for not being able to against the worst in the league.

“You see, Pato’s team couldn’t beat the colero. Keep selling that story. There will be no shortage of people who buy”published on his account Twitter.