The draw achieved by those from Cali kept them alive to remain close to the Antioqueños to continue at the top of the table, but at the same time they stopped the good path of the golden team, which is undefeated with six wins and six draws. However, the steering wheel Guillermo Celis He threw everything at the Devils, as he saw them celebrate a simple draw, something that a big team should not do.

“It’s incredible to see how a big team celebrate a draw here against us”he expressed.

In addition to this, he explained that Rojo’s good campaign is due to the coach’s ideas. Lucas Gonzalezwho led the feathered team in the first half of the year.

“You already know everything they have. The rest they have about us. But, I repeat, we are convinced of what we have”launched the attacker.

“It’s incredible to see how a big team celebrates a draw with us here*, Guillermo Celis. Opinions? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fekJka1qLZ — América Femenino (@DiablasRojas) September 21, 2023

After rescuing the tie against Golden Eaglesthe helmsman recognized the difficulties that his former team gave him and described the match as ‘very difficult’.

“Not only were we facing a good team, which has excellent players. The vast majority of that starting eleven could be a starter in practically any Colombian professional soccer team and that is a credit to the continuity that has been given to that job. So, we knew that they were going to put us in difficulty”exclaimed the strategist.

At the same time, the coach exploded, regretting the criticism he has suffered in his process with Cali America: “I have been criticized a lot for saying that I invent… it is incredible that in this profession, being an ‘inventor’ has a negative connotation. What we try is to solve problems, I have said it before. When the team copies those ideas, you realize that you are consolidating a process that has a head and has legs to try to fight for number 16. We try to be a team that is unpredictable for the opponent and for the opposing coach. Only this is achieved if the structure is modified at different times. That is difficult to do because it is difficult for the players to understand it because I give them work time.”.

“It is incredible that in this profession, being, in theory, an inventor, has a negative connotation.” @LucasGonzalez_V. pic.twitter.com/tDOrEBe75X — Apologia América de Cali (@apologia_amc) September 21, 2023

A few weeks ago the team drew 0-0 against EnvigadoHowever, there was a controversy that raised complaints from fans. In the last minutes of the game, one of the local defenders hit a ball with his hand to prevent the rival from contacting the ball. Despite the call of VARthe referee Mauricio Mercado He decided not to call a penalty without anyone understanding it. That made the scarlet club send a serious claim to the Arbitration Commission.

Now, the president Mauricio Romero raised his voice with the middle Antenna 2 about what they responded to, where it seemed like they were making excuses for the referee’s poor work.

“The truth is that I am very satisfied that they have given us an answer because until now it was difficult to obtain it from the Arbitration Commission. What they told us was that they accepted the referee’s mistake, that they asked us to apologize for the inconvenience that this could have caused.”he declared.

Finally, the manager did not make excuses and accepted that the tie was due to the workload he brings. The Mechita.

“Now, there are two points that we stopped winning that are vital for our aspirations. That’s obviously where everything that was the referee’s suspension came from. We really have a lot at stake in these types of games and these mistakes affect our interests too much.”he concluded.

Ownership and interim technicians have passed, countless players have passed, managers have passed and this man continues to cling to his position. What are the merits of Mauricio Romero to continue as president of América de Cali? What has been his management? pic.twitter.com/iNxh3GyBZc — Eternamente Americano (@EAmeriicano) June 23, 2023

In recent years, actual playing time has given a lot to talk about, usually to complain about the time wasted in each commitment. Because of this, the Dimayor was in charge of producing a ranking with the average of the games where the ball is played the most. The data corresponds to the matches on Date 12, that is, one before the last match played.

Of the ten meetings, The Mechita appeared seventh, with an effective time of 55.8 percent when measured at Boyacá Chicó. Already at the individual level, the scarlet team appeared in step 17 with 51.2 percent.