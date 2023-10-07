Here we leave you the latest news from the scarlet team:

After their league games were delayed, the scarlet team receives good news, as they recover players who were injured.

In these two weeks without matches, the squad has become stronger, since it recovered to Facundo Suarezwho is a good alternative to the offense, as well as Edwin Velascowho had had an excellent performance before being injured against Envigado. The person in charge of covering the side in the absence of Velasco was Marco Mina, who also helped achieve an improvement in results. Now it will be the helmsman’s decision who should stay in that area.

Thus, The Mechita It already has almost all its elements to face the Deportivo Calinext October 15 in Palmaseca.

Edwin Velasco returned to training.

The scarlet players have full faith in the coach, among them, Adrian Ramos, who even came out to defend him a while ago during the most difficult stage. Now, the forward began conversations with Blu Radio highlighting the reasons why the team resurfaced, ensuring that it was a matter of time before the helmsman’s work was seen.

“When he came to Professor Lucas with a very clear idea, we knew that at the beginning it was going to be a little difficult, but in the end little by little we would see the work. Some details were adjusted and we, the players, were aware that something was missing for us to have the results. In the end things started to work out, we knew about the teacher’s work and so far things have happened.”he shared.

What a goal from Víctor Ibarbo after a perfect center from Edwin Cardona on a corner kick. The variants continue to work for Lucas González.

The selection of Colombia will play the third and fourth round of the South American Qualifiers heading to World Cup 2026 against Uruguay and Ecuadorremembering that the debut was positive against Venezuela and Chili by getting four of six possible points to finish fourth in the standings. However, one of the most discussed points about the coffee team is the lack of goals on the offensive end despite having important elements.

About the topic, Adrian Ramos highlighted Jhon Jader Durán of the Aston Villastating that it will bring a lot of joy to the fans.

“I think I see Durán as a great ‘9’, he has everything and I hope things can turn out well for him, as he has been demonstrating. Let’s hope that he has the maturity that is needed to consolidate himself in a demanding league like the one he plays in and that you can enjoy that talent.”said.

Adrian Ramos did not return to América de Cali to participate, but to compete, to be the leader and to make history.

➡️5th goal against Pereira

➡️96 goals with America

➡️Scorer of the semester (6)

➡️3rd assistance of the semester

With regular performance at the club, Luis Paz He has won the affection of the fans and has quickly adapted to the philosophy of the coach, who values ​​his contribution both on and off the field.

Recently, the player revealed that he does accounting work for his teammates, helping them prepare their income tax returns. In an interview with the program ‘Sports Supercombo’ of RCN Radio, Peace He detailed how he dedicates himself to this extra activity within the club.

“I prepare income tax returns for some of my colleagues, I have around seven or eight clients. We are adding little by little”he related.

The midfielder has become a prominent figure within the club.