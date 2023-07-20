The team of cali america seeks to have a good tournament in Colombian soccer that is starting. In the first game, those led by coach Lucas González defeated the Deportes Tolima team by the slightest difference, with a solo goal by Facundo Suárez.
On this occasion, in 90min, we present you with the most recent news from the Americanista team: new signing, number 88 and more.
Edwin Cardona new signing
Last Monday the hiring of the Colombian striker became official Edwin Cardonawho arrives with an experienced step and with an outstanding performance for Colombian soccer.
It was through an emotional video where ‘Crackdona’ was welcomed, who seeks to add up and show his talent with the ball.
The reason why he will play with the number 88
And since we are on the subject of Edwin Cardona, the number that he will be wearing caught our attention, and it is that the coffee attacker will wear the shirt number 88.
It was in an interview for Win Sport where Cardona talked about why use that elastic,
“It was something very curious, obviously people know the rivalry that Racing has with Independiente, and my son had a mutual friend where we lived and the boy told him to go play in his little school, and he went, and it just so happens that the shirt was the same as Independiente’s, all red, that’s why I didn’t upload photos of him training or the goals, because of that controversy”.
“The boy would say to me, ‘Daddy, what number do I play with?’he mentioned.
postponed match
The América de Cali team would have to play their second game of the competition next Saturday in their visit against Unión Magdalena, however, the game was postponed due to security issues, since the match is expected to have extensive measures in the stands.
So far, it is not known when this commitment will be disputed.
