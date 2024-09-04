Club América has had a terrible start in the Liga MX Apertura 2024 tournament. The current two-time Mexican soccer champion will be able to take advantage of the break for the FIFA Date in September to work at forced marches and improve its performance.
Below we tell you what is the latest in the blue-cream environment.
The Eagles suffered the loss of important players this semester after the sale of Julián Quiñones and the injury of Igor Lichnovsky. To this we must add the discomfort suffered by players such as Diego Valdés and Sebastián Cáceres, in addition to the low level of reinforcements, such as Alan Cervantes and Erick Sánchez. This is the perfect recipe for a bad start in the Liga MX.
According to the most recent reports, Club América’s board of directors is close to bringing in a couple of reinforcements before the 2024 Apertura transfer market closes.
One of the reinforcements that could arrive at El Nido is César Montes. ‘El Cachorro’ has been one of América’s objectives for more than a year, but the player has refused to listen to offers to return to Mexico.
The central defender has not had a good start with Almería and after his poor performances he has been sent to the bench. Montes’ intention was to stay with the Spanish team and seek promotion, but this possibility seems increasingly remote.
Rubi, his coach in Almería, recently spoke about his situation and left the exit door open.
“Now (Montes) is in a somewhat unstable moment due to the situation because it seems that he is going to leave, then not, then yes and so it is very difficult”
– Rubi, coach from Almeria
The player, who emerged from the Monterrey youth system, has an approximate market value of 3 million euros, however, Almería could ask for a higher sum taking into account that he is a regular player in the Mexican National Team and that they paid close to 14 million euros to buy him from Espanyol.
If one thing is clear, it is that América needs a central defender and a winger, considering the departure of Jonathan Rodríguez and Julián Quiñones and the injuries of Javairo Dilrosun and Alejandro Zendejas. According to a report by Meridian Sport, the blue-cream board already has a candidate: José Luis ‘Pumita’ Rodríguez.
Rodriguez is a 26-year-old Panamanian winger who currently plays for Red Star in Serbia. He can play on either side. The striker joined the Serbian club in early July this year after having had good performances in Portuguese club Famalicao.
According to this information, America has offered 2.5 million euros to acquire his services.
