Since last June 6, the Águilas del América team has been carrying out preseason prior to the start of the 2023 Apertura Tournament.
Today at 90min we present you all the details about the latest news from the azulcrema club: there is already a new coach, friendly game dates and the arrival of Kevin Álvarez.
Since the departure of coach Fernando Ortíz when they were eliminated in the semifinal against their staunch rival, América had suffered and seriously in their search for a technical director.
However, this Thursday the arrival of the Brazilian helmsman was announced andre jardinewho was directing the Atlético San Luis squad.
90min was able to find out about the agreement between Azulcremas and Las Tunas for the hiring of Jardine, for whom they paid 2 million dollars. It is expected that it will be in the next few days when it becomes official.
Last Wednesday the hiring of the Mexican soccer player was made official Kevin Alvarez with the Eagles of America.
Since before closing the last contest, speculation began about the interest of those from Coapa for the national team. Now, it is a reality and it is expected that he will start in the position that Miguel Layún and Emilio Lara alternated.
The Americanista preseason will begin on Saturday June 17when they face the always difficult team of the Red Devils of Toluca, at America First Field, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The second engagement will be next Tuesday June 20, when they face the club led by their former coach Fernando Ortíz. The game against Rayados de Monterrey will be at HEB Park in McAllen, Texas.
