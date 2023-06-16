🚨André Jardine is the new coach of America. There is already an agreement with the Brazilian.

*️⃣Everything is being implemented so that Atlético San Luis is paid the close to u$s 2M for its exit clause and then it is made official by 🦅. @supercar pic.twitter.com/K57v7DIZbN — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 15, 2023

However, this Thursday the arrival of the Brazilian helmsman was announced andre jardinewho was directing the Atlético San Luis squad.

90min was able to find out about the agreement between Azulcremas and Las Tunas for the hiring of Jardine, for whom they paid 2 million dollars. It is expected that it will be in the next few days when it becomes official.

Since before closing the last contest, speculation began about the interest of those from Coapa for the national team. Now, it is a reality and it is expected that he will start in the position that Miguel Layún and Emilio Lara alternated.

The second engagement will be next Tuesday June 20, when they face the club led by their former coach Fernando Ortíz. The game against Rayados de Monterrey will be at HEB Park in McAllen, Texas.