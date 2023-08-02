However, Stove Football continues to remember that the clubs have until September to make their moves.

Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:

🚨[EXCLUSIVO] Talleres got into the fight for Augusto Lotti and made a loan offer with a purchase option.

*️⃣There are also similar proposals from Volos of Greece and Neftchi of Azerbaijan. It is imminent which club the Cruz Azul striker will go to. pic.twitter.com/WOMNqXh8zl — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 2, 2023

Defender Yonatthan Rak will no longer play in #Peñarol 🇺🇾 who did not execute the purchase option and they did not get a new loan. 👉It will be REINFORCEMENT of #Hurricane who reached an agreement with #Xolos de Tijuana: loan for 6 months, with a purchase obligation if the team does not descend. pic.twitter.com/QOiJafTHza — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) July 29, 2023

Now the Hurricane from Argentina reached an agreement with the border to transfer it for six months, with an obligation to purchase if the team does not descend.

Hopefully the rumors surrounding the departure of Javier Correa are just that, rumors. It seems to me an element that has already shown on the field that it has what it takes to receive more opportunity in Santos, also that claw is urgent in the team, unfortunately the new DT has erased it. pic.twitter.com/FCwQZgF3fK — Roberto Focal (@focalroberto) August 1, 2023

🚨🇲🇽 CONFIRMED: Nestor Araujo (🇲🇽) will become the club’s new player #AEKAthens (🇬🇷), will be the 3rd Mexican soccer player to join the current squad 💯 📌 Payment details remain for the movement to be a fact 📰 @fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/UclrJSCrHO — CHOCOLATE FOOTBALL 🍫⚽️ (@chocofut_29) August 1, 2023

Lucas Moura has just formally signed the contract valid until December 2023 as new São Paulo player 🔴⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 Documents completed, official soon as former Tottenham winger will play in the same team as James Rodriguez. Here we go ✔️ pic.twitter.com/3D1z0KhFWv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2023

Jorge Ruvalcaba before taking the plane to his next destination: “It’s somewhat difficult. I don’t like goodbyes. I hope it’s a ‘see you soon’. Let them know that they’re going to have even Puma wherever they go” #Cougars pic.twitter.com/O2yyxIqP6r – Puma Analysis (@AnalisisPuma) August 1, 2023

Are you going to ‘The Machine’? Cruz Azul reactivated its interest in Juan Dinennohttps://t.co/Klc5TBzZjY pic.twitter.com/2KQXBOQeA8 — Halftime (@halftime) August 1, 2023

AN EMERALD TOOTH Nicolás López is on the radar of Club León, in Tigres they are willing to sell the player if the agreement agrees with both parties, both player and agent would accept a salary drop without problems, nothing has been done so far. Via: @fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/GoafbCtEIl – Mx Sportsmen (@MxDeporteros) August 2, 2023

🚨 Cruz Azul was interested in the Paraguayan striker 🇵🇾 Gabriel Ávalos, who is breaking it in Argentine soccer with 15 goals and 3 assists in 2023. Direct recommendation from Juan Escobar and is to the taste of Jaime Ordiales. pic.twitter.com/BbiTolCMuY — Mirrey Blue (@MirreyBlue) August 1, 2023

The footballer was already in the interest of other Mexicans in past markets such as Lion and cougars.

🇪🇨 Robert Arboleda 🆚 Bahia by #brasileirao2023: ✓ 72 Passes (94% successful)

✓ 4 Long passes

✓ 2 Clearances

✓ 3 Sweeps

✓ 2 shots on goal

✓ 4/4 Duels won

✓ 5/9 Aerials won Another exhibition in defense. 🔒#SaoPaulo | @LaTri pic.twitter.com/jsNlPH8xcl – Ecuador Soccer Data (@datos_ecuador) July 30, 2023

The defender is liked by the Brazilian coach andre jardine and his salary is ten million pesos a year in sao paulo.

🚨 The Pachuca Group would have advanced the incorporation of JAIME SEOANE. The midfielder would be very close to leaving Getafe transferred to Mexico. It would be the step prior to a transfer to Real Oviedo, a club that belongs to the Mexican group. Via @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/juZRpZ3QCT – World Second (@MundoSegunda_) August 1, 2023