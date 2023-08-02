The 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, began its pause period due to the League Cup 2023which ends on August 19.
However, Stove Football continues to remember that the clubs have until September to make their moves.
Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:
For some time there has been talk of the loan of Spanish from America to Cadiz from Spain and it was finally confirmed. The defender gets a one-year loan with a purchase option.
in full League Cup, the Argentine from Cruz Azul is of interest to several teams. He Volos of Greece, as well as the Sabah FK of Azerbaijan, they want him in their ranks, apart from the Workshops of Cordoba, lanus and Athletic Union, all from their country, also got into the bid. For now it is certain that the striker will not continue at La Noria.
Without continuing with the plans of Xolos, owner of his letter, the Uruguayan defender returned from Penarol from your country, which did not execute the loan option.
Now the Hurricane from Argentina reached an agreement with the border to transfer it for six months, with an obligation to purchase if the team does not descend.
According to the journalist Nahuel Ferreirathere are talks of Newell’s Old Boys by the Argentine striker from Santos Laguna, who is to the taste of the coach gabriel heinzewho met him on his way through Godoy Cruz. So that the signing can be achieved, the proposal would have to be important.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel mentions that there is already a principle of agreement between America and AEK Athens for the defender. The Greeks would pay 1.4 million dollars, subtracting details such as the structure and payment guarantees.
It seems that Rayados de Monterrey was left with the desire to make another ‘bombshell’ in the transfer market, since the journalist Fabrizio Romano is taking his signing with him for granted sao paulo of his country. The winger has signed until December 31, 2023. Then it will be arranged with the MLS to get to Los Angeles FC in 2024.
The winger joins the legion of Aztecs on the Old Continent. He Standard Liège from Belgium put four million dollars on the Pumas table. The attacker will travel in the next few days to carry out medical examinations and sign a contract.
More news about the transfer market
Once again interest has been reactivated Blue Cross by the striker of cougarsalthough they must first remove a foreign element, as indicated by the portal Halftime. The sky-blue team could start a negotiation process for a percentage of the Argentine network breaker’s card, which could facilitate an agreement between the two teams.
The Uruguayan contract ends with Tigres in December 2023 and has not been renewed. Now, León seeks to take over his services to replace the Chilean Victor Davila, who is close to leaving for Russian football. According Channel 6 Sportsthe university students have already said no to the Panzas Verdes because it is in the plans of the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi. However, if they continue to insist, the U could concede to earn some cash from his sale instead of letting him walk for free in December.
Another element in the orbit of La Máquina Celeste is the 32-year-old Paraguayan striker, who currently plays for the Argentine Juniors.
The footballer was already in the interest of other Mexicans in past markets such as Lion and cougars.
Given the possible departure of Nestor Araujo of the Americathe Ecuadorian player would be the option to replace him.
The defender is liked by the Brazilian coach andre jardine and his salary is ten million pesos a year in sao paulo.
He Pachuca Group works intensely on the signing of the Spanish midfielder. However, if they manage to sign him, the objective is to transfer him to the Real Oviedo which also belongs to the same corporation.
According to W Radius, America asked about the services of the Argentine Boca Juniorswhere it seems to no longer have a place with the arrival of the Uruguayan Edison Cavani. Despite this, the media pointed out that there is no formal offer for the striker.
