According to information from various media outlets, Cruz Azul and Bravos de Juárez would have reached an agreement for the transfer of Alexis Gutiérrez, it would only be necessary to fix the salary of the Mexican soccer player.

The Mexican only played 5 games in the tournament that came to an end and is not part of ‘Tuca”s plans. Everything seems to indicate that he has a foot and a half outside the club, to negotiate with the Braves de Juárez, a group interested in his services.

O Fortaleza Esporte Clube communicates to the sale of 90% two economic rights of attacker Moisés Vieira to Club Deportivo Cruz Azul, of Mexico, for R$ 24,500,000.00, and Tricolor continues with 10% two economic rights.

The other attacker is the national edward aguirre, still a soccer player for Santos Laguna. Negotiations for the ‘Mudo’ are advanced and only the last details are being refined.

Although the ‘girlfriends’ have not lacked at ‘Cata’, and with information from Tv Azteca, among the clubs most interested in their services are Necaxa, Pumas, Puebla and juarez. The defender became a free agent and can trade with any team.

The under-20 youngster Isaiah Violante It has filled the eye of several national clubs among which the Machine stands out. Although the negotiations will not be easy, since América, Chivas and Monterrey are also looking for the striker.