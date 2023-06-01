Cruz Azul continues in preseason preparing what will be the 2023 Opening Tournament. The Machine team is training on the beaches of Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, and they will return to La Noria on Saturday, June 10.
Today at 90min we present you the most relevant news that has emerged in the Cruz Azul team: the possible seventh casualty, two reinforcements in sight and the clubs that want ‘Cata’ Domínguez.
The ‘clean’ in the cement complex continues. After the casualties of Michael Estrada, Gonzalo Carneiro, José Martínez, Jaiber Jiménez, Ramiro Funes Mori and Julio Domínguez, that of alexis gutierrez.
The Mexican only played 5 games in the tournament that came to an end and is not part of ‘Tuca”s plans. Everything seems to indicate that he has a foot and a half outside the club, to negotiate with the Braves de Juárez, a group interested in his services.
As we have announced in 90min, the Brazilian striker Moses Vieira He is ready to arrive in Mexico to join the preseason of the sky-blue club. Everything is closed and it is expected that it will be in the next few hours when I travel to national territory.
The other attacker is the national edward aguirre, still a soccer player for Santos Laguna. Negotiations for the ‘Mudo’ are advanced and only the last details are being refined.
After not having reached a common agreement with the directors for its renewal, Julio Domínguez left Cruz Azul after 17 years at the club.
Although the ‘girlfriends’ have not lacked at ‘Cata’, and with information from Tv Azteca, among the clubs most interested in their services are Necaxa, Pumas, Puebla and juarez. The defender became a free agent and can trade with any team.
And since we are on the subject of transfers, now those with long cement pants have set their compass on one of Toluca’s jewels.
The under-20 youngster Isaiah Violante It has filled the eye of several national clubs among which the Machine stands out. Although the negotiations will not be easy, since América, Chivas and Monterrey are also looking for the striker.
